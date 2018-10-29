Cromwell and Bowen continue to prosper with quickfire double

The biggest victory of James Bowen’s career came when riding for Gavin Cromwell in last season’s Welsh Grand National and the promising young jockey was at it again for the County Meath trainer when steering Callthebarman and Toosey to success.

While the double was not quite as significant as Raz De Maree's win at Chepstow in January, they were still landmark victories for the trainer, who celebrated his first winners at the course.

Four-year-old Callthebarman was only having his second start over fences, but Bowen had him in a good rhythm throughout while favourite Trongate littered his round with jumping errors.

With the market leader floundering, Bowen and Callthebarman took advantage when front-runner Ofcourseiwill departed four fences out, finishing seven lengths clear at the line.

Toosey was arguably even more impressive in completing the double, making every yard of the running under a bold ride in the 3m handicap chase, a race that is part of the Northern Lights Staying Chase Series.

Few got into the race and although Toosey occasionally shifted right-handed over his fences, it was a slick round of jumping, with only Attention Please, who had sat just behind Toosey throughout, briefly threatening the winner.

Bowen, who already has a substantial lead in the conditional jockeys' championship, has now won on five of his 12 rides for Cromwell.

River causes opening shock

The start of the jumps season at Ayr was a poor one for favourite backers as the Iain Jardine-trained Keep The River upset 4-9 shot Quri in the opening 2m4½f mares' maiden hurdle.

Jardine would later see a favourite of his own turned over, but the dual-purpose trainer had at least seen Keep The River break her hurdling duck after she accelerated into the lead under Ross Chapman late on.

Tom Lacey's disappointing favourite could only rally for second from 66-1 outsider Bobbie The Dazzler.

THE BUZZ

Brilliant Beacon

The concluding bumper was essentially a sprint after the six-runner field went a ridiculously slow tempo for the first half of the race, but the Nicky Richards-trained Beacon Edge showed plenty of raw speed to win going away.

Easy time of it

Although several short-priced favourites were turned over, the James Nash-trained Scheu Time, sent off at a prohibitive price of 1-9, was not one of them, with the five-year-old never in any danger in the 2m novice hurdle.

Thought for the day

Champion jockey Richard Johnson has had a fine few weeks but was out of luck at Ayr. He was beaten on all three rides, including two well-fancied favourites, which if anything highlights how hard it is to consistently churn out winners in the manner Johnson does.

