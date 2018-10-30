Clondaw Hollow is another strike for Goff and Fitzgerald

Mick Goff and Shane Fitzgerald teamed up to take a four-year-old geldings’ maiden For the second weekend in succession when Clondaw Hollow won the Tattersalls Ireland-sponsored opening race in front of a crowd in excess of 6,500.



Positioned behind the leaders for much of the contest, the son of Beat Hollow was on terms three out before quickening clear to beat Up The Straight by three lengths.



Having just his second start, the €25,000 Tattersalls Derby Sale graduate made a promising debut when finishing a good third at Tralee last spring and looks to have a smart turn of foot.



“He has been working exceptionally well this year. He’s a lovely horse with a great pedigree. Shane was excellent on the horse,” said Goff, who added that the bay would now be sold.



Former novice champion Fitzgerald quickly doubled up when Dookie got off the mark at the first time of asking in the Fleet Financial five-year-old geldings’ maiden.



Always to the fore of proceedings, the Fruits of Love gelding jumped well throughout before quickening clear to score by six lengths from Orpen Wells.



Dookie is trained in Kilkenny by Breandan Long, who said: “We bought him out of the field from Michael Sheflin and he’s always been a nice horse. We just weren’t sure coming here how he would go.”



The debutant was carrying the winning handler’s colours and may now be sold.

Dookie and Shane Fitzgerald on their way to victory for trainer Breandan Long

It was a red-letter day for 17-year-old Cathal McCormack, who won on his first ride between the flags when partnering Mr Boss Man for handler Nigel Slevin in the Hannon Travel open for novice riders.



The recent Portrush winner proved a great ride to pick up for the Meath native and he can thank Thomas Coyle, for whom he rides out, as it was that handler who recommended him to Slevin.



Given a patient ride, the now seven-time winner hit the front at the penultimate obstacle before staying on to see off Vinnie Luck by four lengths.



The winner was sporting the Slevin family colours and his handler said: “He did it very well and the young lad gave him a great ride. He jumped great and is getting his confidence back, particularly after Portrush. He’ll stay pointing now.”

Cathal McCormack wins on Mr Boss Man on his first ride between the flags

Major Davis survived a big scare at the last to win the James Gogarty Stone winners of one in the hands of Anthony Fox.



Only three horses faced the starter and it proved a tactical affair, with the winner and Freezing Oscar quickening clear from the fourth-last.



Unfortunately, the latter was pulled up quickly in the closing stages, allowing Peter Flood’s charge to come home a distance clear of Stetsonsnstilettos.

Star performance

Clondaw Hollow showed a good turn of foot to take the four-year-olds’ maiden and galloped strongly through the line. He could be dangerous in a better-ground bumper

Owned by Teresa Flood, the six-year-old winner is now two from two between the flags and the handler said: “He did it well. It’s hard when it’s only a small field but we’ll keep him going now as long as the ground stays good before giving him a break. He can go for the farmers’ race at Punchestown, so we’ll keep him for that if he’s not sold.”

Smooth Spoon scored a well-deserved victory in the Boyd Stores six-year-old and upwards geldings’ maiden, having been desperately unlucky to fall at the last when clear at Corbeagh House almost two years ago.



The eight-year-old has had only five starts in the interim but he had shaped well when finishing fourth at Castletown on the opening day of the season.



On this occasion Jamie Codd did the steering on the son of Spadoun, bouncing the grey out to make most of the running.



The even-money favourite gave his supporters a slight scare with a mistake at the penultimate obstacle before going on to win by two and a half lengths from Captain Commander.



“He deserved it and Jamie said he should take his winner of one,” said winning handler and owner Robert Brabazon.



The ITBA & Colliers International five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden saw the consistent Jasper Bear win for the familiar combination of David Christie and Barry O’Neill.



Having her eighth start, the five-year-old had been second on three previous occasions and this was a well-deserved success.



Cutting out much of the running, the daughter of Beneficial stayed on gamely to see off Rair Owl Timz by two and a half lengths.



Owned and bred by Alistair and Claire Corrigan, the winner is likely to stay between the flags.



David Christie said: “She’s very similar to Maple Mons. I could see her working her way up as she has a big engine, but it’s her head that’s her biggest weakness.”

