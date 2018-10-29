Chisholm: self-service terminals may allow surviving betting shops to flourish

A glimmer of hope for the UK’s independent betting sector emerged from an otherwise downbeat Bookmakers Trade Fair held in Solihull last week, when Howard Chisholm offered the growth of self-service terminals as one opportunity for those operating in a rapidly declining market.

In a keynote speech that he admitted was largely "a depressing talk", Chisholm, who runs his family firm of 43 shops – soon to be 41 – in the north-east, pondered where the independent sector would be in two years’ time and said: “A heck of a lot of shops will close but the rest might just be stronger for that.”

Taking publicly quoted estimates, he said that of the current total of around 9,500 betting shops in the UK and Ireland, up to 3,500 could close by 2020, with the UK independent sector of around 725 outlets shrinking to about 500.

While noting that the impact of the impending reduction in maximum stakes on fixed-odds betting terminals from £100 to £2 varied around the country, he added: “An awful lot of poor shops will go in the next few months, which will leave the rest stronger, but trading will still be difficult.”

Examining opportunities that could be grasped, Chisholm described self-service betting terminals as “the future for the betting shop", adding: “This is where younger people will look, although it’s amazing how our older customers get used to them.”

Chisholm revealed that work had been done using self-service betting terminals to promote football betting in one-minute segments. “Are they the answer to the £2 stake?” he wondered. “For the present levels of rapidity of play, this could give the same line of enjoyment.”

The major benefit at the moment, he said, was that self-service betting terminals provided shop customers with a greater range of markets than were available through asking for a bet over the counter.

“They have negatives – the odds are not the same as over the counter and they’re an internal competitor where you lack control of liabilities – but the margins are better for the bookmaker,” he added, “and it’s anonymous, which a lot of customers like these days. They also provide cost efficiencies for the larger operators, and they provide confidence in the future for even the single-man shop.”

On the subject of anonymity, Chisholm said the attraction of betting with cash in a shop could grow if more banks block gambling transactions. “Cash avoids tracking spending,” he said, “and some customers like that, not because of any problem gambling but because they don’t necessarily want other people to know they are betting.”

Among the threats to the betting industry, for big and small operators alike, Chisholm pointed to escalating media rights’ costs, which he forecast would go up even higher for the SIS service – currently around £20,000 a year per shop – as more outlets closed.

“Racecourses and the media companies need to understand this is unsustainable,” he said, explaining that the non-profit-making co-operative Bookmakers Technology Consortium, of which he was a co-founder ten years ago, was working on reducing costs through substitute services.

“We’ll be looking to purchase content from rights holders, and there will be a bar on paying £50,000 per meeting for Timbuktu camel racing,” he promised.

Chisholm also referred to the threat from the “anti-betting shop climate", which he said had created an undercurrent preventing the government from making evidence-based decisions.

Sports minister Tracey Crouch: came under fire from Howard Chisholm for remarks about betting shops

He reserved his sharpest criticism for the sports minister Tracey Crouch, following a recent radio interview in which she mentioned what she regarded as the bad influence of betting-shop windows on children passing on their way to school.

“It’s complete and utter nonsense,” he said. “The kids I’ve seen getting off buses near a betting shop are more interested in where the nearest Greggs is to get sausage rolls for their dinner. She’s either lost the plot or she’s a closet anti.”

TurfTV's final chapter closes

The last lucrative remnants of TurfTV, the betting-shop pictures provider that broke the monopoly of SIS when launched in April 2007, have been laid to rest with the news that ex-director David Craven has a new job.

Craven, the former Totepool managing director who joined the board of TurfTV’s parent company Amrac when appointed chief executive of the broadcaster’s joint-partner Timeweave in April 2011, has been made managing director of Blackfinch Ventures, a new fund focusing on early-stage digital investments.

He said: “Blackfinch has over £200 million under management, and we will be looking to invest around £20-30m a year in start-ups, aiming to scale up the business. With my experience in betting and gaming, as well as media, we will definitely be looking into these areas, where more content is involved.”

Craven also expects to use his involvement in and passion for horseracing in the new venture, and is already investigating one idea for booking and ticketing in the sport.

TurfTV, which held exclusive broadcast and data licences with 34 British racecourses, folded in April this year when the contract between joint partners Timeweave and Racecourse Media Group, which operates Racing UK, expired and RMG chose to link up with SIS as its betting-shop pictures provider.

Joe Lewis: controls Mayfair Capital, owner of Timeweave. Picture: Tavi Stock Group

Timeweave is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mayfair Capital Investments UK Ltd, which in turn is ultimately controlled by Joe Lewis, 81, the Bahamas-based Tottenham Hotspur owner, and his family. It emerged at the forefront of the TurfTV agreement in late-2009 when taking over Alphameric, the betting-shop services provider that was RMG’s original partner.

Craven said: “Timeweave was always an investment vehicle for Joe Lewis, and since we were informed in September 2015 that the existing contract with Amrac would not be renewed from 2018, I’ve effectively been organising the release of all cash in the business.”

The nuts and bolts of that exercise are evident from the latest Timeweave accounts for the year ended December 2017, which were lodged at Companies House late last month. They reveal that the company made a post-tax profit of £7.937m, just £693,000 down on the previous year.

Timeweave also owns Sportingwins, a sports hedging business, as well as holding a 71 per cent stake in DCD Media, a listed TV production and distribution business, and operating two betting broadcasting start-ups – Asian Racing Media and International Turf Club – which appear to have been difficult to get off the ground.

The financial results do not account for the businesses individually, but it is safe to assume that the Amrac joint venture represented the lion’s share of Timeweave’s turnover and profits.

According to the latest figures, Timeweave paid dividends totalling £10.975m in 2017, compared with £7m the previous year. Since the accounts were prepared, a further £6,165,617 has been paid in dividends to its shareholder.

The results also reveal that in 2017 there were two employees on Timeweave’s books – Craven and one other – who received a total of £1.098m (from £1.014m) in wages and salaries.

Gambling Commission rule change

The Gambling Commission has reminded all betting operators that new rules relating to consumer protection policies, which have been incorporated in the licence conditions and code of practice, come into force on Thursday.

The regulations were announced in August, following a consultation period, and are intended to improve all-round industry advertising standards and safeguard consumers.

Gambling Commission chief executive Neil McArthur: reminder for betting operators

Gambling Commission chief executive Neil McArthur explained: "Protecting the interests of consumers is a priority for us and needs to be a priority for gambling operators. These changes will protect consumers from irresponsible advertising and misleading promotions, ensure that they can withdraw their money more easily, and will mean that firms have to deal with complaints more swiftly.”

Details, including a five-minute video presentation, can be found here.

William Hill making waves in the US

William Hill's involvement in the evolving US sports-betting market in New Jersey continues apace, on both sides of the legal divide, with a commercial tie-up with local National Hockey League side the Devils and its Newark venue the Prudential Center, and a lawsuit against rival operator FanDuel over alleged copyright of its ‘how to bet’ guide for customers.

The New Jersey Devils deal, the first by a professional sports team with a betting operator in the US, will be played out principally through a dedicated sports lounge, offering a variety of betting opportunities shown in 20 digital screens. The venue will be open for all Devils’ home matches and nearly 200 concerts and special events held at the Prudential Center.

Hills’ legal action against FanDuel, which developed from fantasy sports into betting, brings them up against new owner Paddy Power Betfair, who are already facing a legal challenge from the company’s founder Nigel Eccles following their August takeover.

The case involves material produced by FanDuel in July, a month after Hills first offered sports betting at Monmouth Park racecourse.

News in brief

New role for Greenblatt

Adam Greenblatt has been appointed chief executive of the joint venture between UK-based GVC Holdings, the Ladbrokes Coral operator, and US giant MGM Resorts. He was previously director of corporate development and strategy at GVC, having held a similar role at Ladbrokes before the takeover.

Betfred extend Scottish League Cup deal

Betfred have extended their sponsorship of the Scottish League Cup for a further year. The competition was revamped when Betfred originally signed a deal in 2016-17, introducing a group stage with a bonus-point system.

Australian boost for betting shops

Racing from an extra 28 tracks in Australia has become available to UK and European betting outlets after Racing UK’s parent company Racecourse Media Group, SIS and distributor Perform signed an in-shop and online deal with the Melbourne Racing Club and Thoroughbred Racing South Australia.

