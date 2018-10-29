Cheltenham searching for solution to run-in accidents after Friday double drama

One For Billy: crashes through the rails on the run-in at Cheltenham on Friday

Officials at Cheltenham have started a search for a long-term fix to the trouble spot on the chase course run-in which derailed two possible winners on the first day of its new season on Friday.

The executive is working with the BHA racecourse inspectorate and has contacted rails suppliers to find a workable solution after what were only the second and third occurrences of the type at the track in the last 70 years.

While Saturday's three chases were run without incident after Friday's white tapes were replaced by plastic sections, course officials have safety concerns for its workers and runners around riderless horses with this set-up.



An increased team of workers, who had only a morning's rehearsal of the new drill, managed to get up sections of plastic railings in under the two-minute safety window for the three chases, with the work done before the leaders had jumped the third-last fence.

Simon Claisse, clerk of the course and racing director at Cheltenham, remains baffled by Friday's dose of double drama as the course had been laid out the same as for the previous five years.

That is since the alterations highlighted in an in-depth review after the 2013 incident at the same spot when Jane Mangan's mount Oscar Delta ran into the tape, swerving and unseating the jockey when clear in the Foxhunter.

Claisse said: "I spoke to Edward Gillespie [former Cheltenham managing director] on Sunday and he said the tapes across that bend had been used for 70 years."

Claisse has received plenty of well-meaning advice about solutions but pointed out those suggesting more solid barriers being put in place for the finish did not take into account loose horses.

He explained: "The casual observer might say it's easy to get something more solid up in two minutes by wheeling something in place but every season I can recall loose horses coming back the other way round the bend and the tapes were lowered to the ground to let the horse past safely.

"On Saturday with the plastic railing there were pins in the ground for the vertical sections and we need to give it further thought regarding staff safety and equine safety."

With under three weeks until the November meeting Claisse added that Saturday's set-up would be repeated if nothing else had been identified to reduce risk to staff and horses from loose or tailed-off runners.

Cheltenham is a victim of its own topography being the only course in Britain where there is a bend before the winning post which runners have raced round previously in a race.



While Newbury, Fakenham and Hexham among others have run-ins adjacent to the earlier racing line on the chase course none have a bend before the finish.

Other courses have had problems with runners ducking out on the run-in towards the walkways on which they have come out of the paddock before the race.

