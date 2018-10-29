Chase debutant Now McGinty has been very good at home – Edmunds

Now McGinty (left) finishes second to Mr Big Shot at Aintree in April

1. Outlander's brother set for first try over fences

Stuart Edmunds has already unveiled one exciting chasing prospect this month in Maria's Benefit, and the trainer has high hopes Now McGinty will prove another when the seven-year-old makes his chasing debut in the 2m7½f beginners' chase (3.25) at Chepstow.

The progressive hurdler showed smart form when a close second in a valuable handicap at the Grand National meeting last spring and is a brother to four successful chasers, including a three-time Grade 1 winner.

"He should be a nice chaser as he's a full brother to Outlander and he's been very good at home," the trainer said.

"I've left the cheekpieces on as they seemed to turn him round over hurdles and I thought it would be silly to take them off. His run at Aintree was very good, he came a long way clear of nice horses.

"He's in good form and I want to run him, but if I get there and walk it and don't like it I will make my own mind up."

Edmunds is aiming Newton Abbot novice chase winner Maria's Benefit at a Listed mares' novice event at Bangor on November 14 and said: "I was probably being a bit wimpy not going to Cheltenham, but I'd rather give her more mileage before I stick her in because she's not the biggest.

"If we look after her and she transfers her form to fences she could be very smart."

2. Skelton runs four in novice hurdle

No wonder he's breaking records when he's able to run four horses in a £5,800 novice hurdle (1.05) at Bangor.

Fresh from completing the fastest century of winners in a jumps season, Dan Skelton runs Anytime Will Do (Harry Skelton), No Getaway (Conor Shoemark), Realms Of Fire (David England) and Up The Drive (William Marshall) in this 2m½f contest.

The trainer explained: "We've got to find races for these horses and it hasn't divided so we've ended up with four in the same race.

"Anytime Will Do won last time and he'd obviously be the most likely one. The others have looked moderate so far but we're hoping for better at some point."



3. Mixboy 'a victim of his own success'

Catterick's sharp, undulating circuit lends itself to track specialists and Mixboy is out to repeat last year's success in the 1m4f handicap (1.25) for owners Paul and Clare Rooney.

The Keith Dalgleish-trained eight-year-old comes into the race on the back of a victory over hurdles at Sedgefield but he has to carry 10st 2lb and races off a mark 9lb higher than 12 months ago.

"He's very consistent and did it well over hurdles last time, but the handicapper seems to have a grip of him," said the owners' racing manager Jason Maguire.

Winning jumper Mixboy returns to the Flat at Catterick

"He was given a sensible mark when we entered him over hurdles and that gave him an opportunity to win a race but it won't be easy off this mark. As I said to his owners, he's a victim of his own success. Every time he wins or is placed he seems to go up that little bit more in the handicap and things get tough.

"I'm sure he'll run his race and give a good account of himself, but it will be tough for him."

