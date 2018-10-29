Canary's sweet song rounds off memorable season for Prendergast

Canary Row managed to get off the mark for the season at Galway on Monday

One major omission from Patrick Prendergast's season so far has been put right – the annual victory of stable stalwart Canary Row.

The trainer's seasonal highlight was a memorable first Group 1 victory with Skitter Scatter in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, but tough handicapper Canary Row, who acts as a lead horse at home, is clearly a horse for whom Prendergast holds some affection.

The missing ingredient was put right in the feature mile handicap with a hard-fought success under Ross Coakley, which gave the Curragh trainer his 17th winner of the season and can almost be said to have put the seal on it.

"We looked like going through the year without him winning. He's been an old reliable in that way, so I'm delighted with that," said Prendergast.

"Things just haven't gone his way this season, the very fast ground during the summer didn't suit him at all, so he hasn't run many times, and a couple of times he did run he ran into traffic difficulties.

"He was off 87 today and he has never won off a mark higher than that, so this is his rating. He might not be as good as he once was, he doesn't have the same zip as he had before, but he's a very good lead horse and we're very fond of him. He could be back for the Irish Lincoln in the spring."

Keane on the double

The jockeys' championship crown will be making its way officially on to the head of Donnacha O'Brien at the end of this week, but Colin Keane is riding as well as ever and carded a double on the day.

His father Gerry was able to contribute a couple of important winners to Keane's century last season and the two combined again to land the winnable 7f maiden with Laughifuwant, who didn't need to improve to win by four lengths from market rival Raynama.

"He's a nice horse that we nearly sold after he was second on his debut at Gowran Park, but the deal fell through and that's why he didn't run for a while," said the trainer.

Colin Keane: rode a double on Laughifuwant and Maze Runner

"He needs a cut in the ground; the ground was a bit lively for him at Fairyhouse last time. He's a big raw horse and I would say he'll improve next year and could be a nice horse for handicaps."

The champion jockey completed his double when partnering Maze Runner for Willie Mullins in the first of the 1m4f handicaps. The champion jumps trainer has had a fine year on the Flat too, this being his 20th winner of the season in Ireland, six of them at Galway.

THE BUZZ

The Irish apprentice championship swung even more decisively in favour of Shane Crosse on Monday, a double at Galway taking him to 27 winners, an almost unassailable lead of five over Killian Leonard.

Thought for the day

This October meeting being extended to a third day, finishing with an all-Flat card, was a novel idea and they were rewarded with plenty of runners. However, they won't always have ground that was considerably less testing than it often is atBallybrit in late October.

Results, replays, analysis

