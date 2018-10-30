Bring on Samcro! Nicky Henderson says dual champ Buveur D'Air is underestimated

Nicky Henderson said on Tuesday he was relishing a battle between his two-time Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D'Air and new rival Samcro at Cheltenham in March.

Samcro has deposed Buveur D'Air at the head of the market for the Unibet Champion Hurdle after a switch to fences was delayed but Henderson said his title-holder had returned from a summer break and wind operation in particularly good order and was underestimated by the public.

"No one gives you a freebie in the Champion Hurdle and there's always going to be new blood coming in – you're not going to get a walkover," Henderson said.

"Buveur D'Air's possibly an underestimated dual champion. Since we switched him back to hurdles he's unbeaten. We switched because the window looked to be wide open and they [Samcro's connections] are probably thinking that beyond Buveur D'Air there is a bit of a gap. At least now I can sort out the novice chasers!"

Henderson sent out See You Then to win three Champion Hurdles during the 1980s and the feat has been completed only once since – by the mighty Istabraq. Buveur D'Air, who like Istabraq is owned by JP McManus, is at the peak of his powers at seven rising eight and will have his campaign mapped around winning a third title at Cheltenham in March.



Buveur D'Air, so electric when beating stablemate My Tent Or Yours on good to soft ground in 2017, was not at his best when digging deep to beat Melon in testing conditions in March. However, Henderson is delighted by how the prolific winner, who has been defeated only once in 13 starts over obstacles, has returned this season.

"He had three really easy races before the Champion last year and it does cross your mind whether that had an impact [on his performance]. I said I didn't think he was at his very best at Cheltenham," the trainer added.

"He's had a small wind operation, which I think will help him, and he's in particularly good order."



Those looking forward to the big clash between Buveur D'Air and Samcro are almost certainly going to have to wait until the Chreltenham Festival, with Henderson ruling out a trip abroad and instead favouring a tried-and-tested route that will start in the Unibet Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle next month.

"We wouldn't be thinking of going to Ireland," Henderson said. "The Dublin Racing Festival is great but the timing doesn't suit as it's too close to Cheltenham. It might not tempt a huge amount of British trainers – it's certainly not going to tempt me. An away game is not what you need five weeks before the Champion Hurdle.

"We'll go for the Fighting Fifth and then the Christmas Hurdle."



Barry Geraghty is unbeaten from six rides on Buveur D'Air and was on board for all three of last season's Grade 1 triumphs. Like Henderson, the rider also thinks the presence of Samcro adds plenty of spice to the Champion Hurdle scene.

He said: "Samcro is a high-class horse and he deserves every respect. It adds a lot to the Champion Hurdle picture and it will be interesting to see how he goes. Samcro has a big reputation."

In a Racing Post poll which attracted nearly 4,000 votes on Monday, 52 per cent of respondents said Samcro would win the Champion Hurdle, with 32 per cent choosing Buveur D'Air. Last year's runner-up Melon had 8 per cent of the vote, as did any runner other than the big three.

Samcro is a general 11-4 for the Champion Hurdle, while Buveur D'Air was on Tuesday a top price of 7-2 with William Hill and 188bet. Betway offer 6-1 Samcro goes through the season unbeaten.

Tale of the tape

Name: Buveur D'Air

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Age: 7

Total wins: 14

Grade 1 wins: 6

Cheltenham record: 3,1,1

Best Racing Post Rating: 171

Total prize-money: £865,845

Name: Samcro

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Age: 6

Total wins: 7

Grade 1 wins: 2

Cheltenham record: 1

Best Racing Post Rating: 159

Prize-money: £177,058

If you are interested in this, you might also like:

Samcro new favourite for Champion Hurdle as Elliott targets hurdling crown

Rivals beware: Henderson yard crammed with talent as champion enters 41st year

Battling Buveur D'Air does it again – but not before Melon is just squeezed out