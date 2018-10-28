Big handicaps eyed for Bigbadjohn after confidence-boosting victory

Connections of Bigbadjohn expect their talented chaser to make his presence felt in big handicaps this season following a game front-running victory in the feature Desert Orchid Silver Cup.

The nine-year-old, who won the Reynoldstown as a novice, jumped excellently in the lead and kept on well to deny the battling placed horses Ridgeway Flyer and Sumkindofking to record his second success for Nigel Twiston-Davies since his move from Rebecca Curtis.

Having failed to finish in the Topham Chase and Bet365 Gold Cup at the end of last season, and being well-beaten in a handicap at Chepstow on his first start this year, winning rider Tom Bellamy believes this victory could be a big step back towards finding his Graded-level form.

He said: "He won first time out for us at Kempton but then he lost his way a bit, so it's great to see him win again.

Watch Bigbadjohn return to winning ways at Wincanton

"He was back in calmer waters today – he ran in some good races last season and it was a competitive 12-runner race on his comeback at Chepstow.

"He's got his confidence back. He could get in front and he jumped really well too, so we're happy. The ability has always been there, and he liked the ground too.

"I'm happy with him and I feel we can take him back to those races now."

Team Foxtrot waltz to victory

A flood of members from the Foxtrot Racing syndicate seemed somewhat shocked as they swarmed the winner's enclosure following the surprise success of Foxtrot Juliet in the novice hurdle.

The Olly Murphy-trained five-year-old opened her account in the sphere when staying on to beat 1-8 shot Rhythm Is A Dancer by 12 lengths.

Foxtrot Juliet: winner for the Foxtrot Racing syndicate at Wincanton

Dan Abraham, syndicate manager, said: "We've had an amazing season and about 50 per cent [of our runners] have finished first or second.

"This mare ran very novicey at Market Rasen – she was almost a bit too enthusiastic. Everything went right today, we wanted to set a good pace and David England was spot on with her.

"We're delighted. We like her and she's given us a lot of fun so far so I hope that can be continued."

Cahill worth watching in the week

The Warren Greatrex-trained Cahill enjoyed a first success in mainland Britain since returning from his victory in the Jersey Champion Hurdle.

The well-backed six-year-old relished the fast ground in Somerset when finishing powerfully for a three-length success, and connections could seek a quick follow-up.



Greatrex said: "He did it well there. Mr Vibert [owner] had him in Jersey but we thought we'd try him here. We tried him over fences and he didn't quite take to them.

"He loves this ground and we could even try him again this week. He won't be going on too long but has done well today."

THE BUZZ

Day of small field sizes

It was a day of disappointing field sizes with just 30 runners over seven races.

Not for Nicholls

Paul Nicholls sent five short-price runners to his local track but not one managed to strike. He did, however, enjoy a Grade 2 winner at Aintree with Frodon.

Tough Angus avoids a scare

Racegoers feared the worst when Angus Cheleda came off his mount Powerful Society and collided with a hurdle which saw him spin 360 degrees in the air. Luckily he was fine after the fall and rode in the final race.

Thought for the day

Teaser was looking to lay down a big challenge to Cheeky Rascal but stumbled before the final flight. He looks more than capable of winning a juvenile hurdle if he sorts out his jumping.

