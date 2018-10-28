Big buyer has made a huge impression in the sales ring

Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha not only made a big impact in the world of football, and on the racecourse, but he is a major force in bloodstock sales rings too.

The colours of Srivaddhanaprabha's King Power Racing – blue and white just like Leicester City – have become increasingly familiar in recent years and it was only hours before his helicopter came down on Saturday evening that King Power, bought for 2.5 million guineas at Book 1 of last year's Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, made her debut when fifth at Newbury.



That huge purchase was far from the only big outlay made by Srivaddhanaprabha in recent years, with bloodstock agents SackvilleDonald spending millions on his behalf on some of the most sought-after yearlings in Europe.

Alastair Donald and Ed Sackville have been busy acting for him throughout this year and only weeks ago sourced exciting newcomers for Srivaddhanaprabha at Tattersalls once again.

The owner has not been afraid to spend big in his pursuit of equine excellence, with Fox Tal, who finished third in Saturday's Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud, picked up last October for 475,000gns.

He has also been a big supporter of the Goffs London Sale, the boutique auction that has solidified its place in recent years as the unofficial curtain raiser to Royal Ascot week.

Tisbutadream wins the Coral Distaff for Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Talented filly Tisbutadream was sourced from the sale for £400,000 in 2017, while almost all of the spending at what was an otherwise low-key affair this year came from Srivaddhanaprabha.

A total of £3.7 million was spent on 13 horses at Kensington Gardens in June, with more than £2m of that sum spent by the businessman via Donald on six lots.

