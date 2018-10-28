Almighty Winx surpasses Frankel with tenth consecutive Group 1

Legend: Winx secures her place in history with a fourth Cox Plate

Winx beat one world record and equalled another when she passed the post in the Cox Plate on Saturday.

It was her tenth consecutive Group 1 victory, and took her past the previous record of nine top-level wins in a row that she had previously shared with Zenyatta, Frankel and Hurricane Fly.

It also enabled Winx to equal the world record of 22 career Group/Grade 1 victories set by Hurricane Fly over hurdles (2008-15).

She had already beaten the Flat-only record of 16 held by US champion John Henry (1980-84) and the female record of 15 by Black Caviar (2010-13).



The Cox Plate is Australia's most important weight-for-age event and Winx now holds the record of four wins in the race, beating Kingston Town's tally of three (1980-82).

The seven-year-old Hall of Fame member and three-time Horse of the Year had already broken the Australasian records for the longest winning sequence (now 29 races) and most prize-money (A$22,934,924).

They previously belonged to two other great racemares, sprinter Black Caviar (25 races) and triple Melbourne Cup winner Makybe Diva (A$14,526,690).

