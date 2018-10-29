All you need to start your day including going from all the tracks

There is something for everyone on Monday, whether you're a jumps or Flat fan, and Redcar kicks off the action with the first race at 12.05.

Appropriately, given the tragic events of the weekend, Leicester is in the limelight with an eight-race card and Acomb Stakes runner-up Watan bids to return to winning ways in the opening 6f novice contest at 12.15.



Wexford and Ayr are the two jumps meetings of the day, while Chelmsford is the sole evening fixture for punters who have enjoyed a busy afternoon of racing.

The six-day entries for Saturday's top-quality cards, including Wetherby's Charlie Hall Chase and Ascot's Sodexo Gold Cup will be revealed mid-morning.

Going report

Redcar (first race: 12.05)

Soft

Leicester (12.15)

Good to soft

Wexford (12.20)

Yielding, good in places

Galway (12.40)

Soft, soft to heavy in places (Flat course)

Ayr (12.55)

Good

Chelmsford (4.45)

Standard

Market movers

2.15 Redcar - Bill Cody 13-2 (from 15-2)

3.25 Redcar - Cliff 11-1 (from 14-1)

4.45 Chelmsford - Zuba 12-1 (from 14-1)

What to back

Our regional experts have provided their best bets in the daily Tips Box, while Tom Collins reveals his selections from Redcar and Chelmsford.

What to read

The jumps season is now in full swing and Bryony Frost and Frodon lit up Aintree with an emphatic win in the Old Roan Chase.

Meanwhile on the Flat, Saeed Bin Suroor continued his fine autumn form with Royal Meeting's victory in the Criterium International.

The best of Racing Post Sport

Dan Childs casts his expert eye over the latest football action while Manchester City faces Tottenham at Wembley this evening.

Final thought

Racing has lost a remarkable patron in Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and he will be greatly missed at racecourses.

