All you need to start your day including going from all the tracks

With the final domestic Group 1 of the Flat season now done and dusted, Sunday signals times are changing as it is a jumps only fare, at least in Britain and Ireland.

Aintree will take the headlines with its meeting which features the Grade 2 Monet's Garden Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase (3.00), although the seventh leg of Veterans' Chase Series (1.50) is likely to prove popular with fans of jump racing too.

Wincanton is also in action with the biggest day of the season for the Wiltshire course less than two weeks away, while Wexford and Galway take the jumping reins in Ireland. Talented bumper performer Getaway Katie Mai, Cheltenham Festival victor Blow By Blow and Wicklow Brave are among those in action at Galway.

This time of the year has quite an international feel to it and today is no different, as Chantilly hosts a pair of Group 1s, the Prix Royal-Oak (2.45) and Criterium International (3.20). Much like Arc weekend, there are plenty of familiar names making the journey to France.

Going report

Wexford (first race at: 12.20)

Good

Galway (12.35)

Yielding, soft in places on hurdle course, yielding in places on chase track

Aintree (12.40)

Good, good to soft in places (GoingStick: 6.6 on chase course, 6.7 on hurdles track at 7.00am on Sunday)

Wincanton (1.00)

Good to firm, firm in places (GoingStick: 9.2 at 12.00pm on Saturday)

Market movers

12.35 Galway - Tintangle 3-1 (from 5-2)

1.00 Wincanton - Cahill 7-2 (from 9-2)

4.35 Galway - Silk And Sand 3-1 (from 4-1)

Final thought

The Old Roan Chase may be the feature race at Aintree, but keep an eye on the maiden hurdle that opens the card. Three horses, including last year's winner On The Blind Side, ran in the race 12 months ago before going on to win Grade 2 contests later in the season.

