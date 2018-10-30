All you need to know for today's action as Davy Russell drops in at Bangor

On a blank day for Irish racing, we will at least be seeing one familiar face in Davy Russell, who makes the journey to Bangor for just one ride in the bumper (4.20) on Epalo De La Thinte.

With no previous form under rules to read, however, his chances are difficult to assess, as are the majority of the field's.

The standout runner of the day must be The Worlds End who embarks on his first mission of a prospective novice chasing campaign at Chepstow (3.25). Tom George's seven-year-old dined at the top table over hurdles last season and could make up into a serious operator over fences.



Bangor and Chepstow's meetings are supported by Flat action at Catterick in the afternoon and all-weather racing at Wolverhampton in the evening.

Going report

Catterick (first race 12.25)

Good to soft

Bangor (1.05)

Good, good to soft in places (GoingStick: 6.6 on Sunday at 9am)

Chepstow (1.10)

Good (GoingStick: Chase 6.5, Hurdles 6.7 at 6.30am on Monday)

Wolverhampton (4.45)

Standard (AW)

Market movers

1.25 Catterick

Midnight Wilde 11-2 (from 15-2)

1.45 Chepstow

Cougars Gold 5-1 (from 7)

3.15 Bangor

Diamond Rock 7-2 (from 9-2)

What to back

Final thought

With Samcro likely to be heavily odds-on for the majority of his outings this season, could the 11-2 offered by Ladbrokes that he remain unbeaten all term be good value?

