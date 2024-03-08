Racing Post logo
Members' Club Ultimate subscribers: get exclusive tips on the Racing Post app during Cheltenham

Are you ready to roar?

The Cheltenham Festival is almost upon us, which means there's never been a better time to be a Racing Post Members' Club subscriber.

All through Cheltenham week, you'll be able to read our renowned betting experts, including Pricewise Tom Segal, pro punter Johnny Dineen and top tipster Paul Kealy, serving up their best bets and big-race analysis every day, while an unrivalled team of reporters at the racecourse, including racing writer of the year Chris Cook, Lee Mottershead and Richard Forristal, will be unearthing stories, following up whispers and relaying the action in glorious prose.

Published on 8 March 2024

