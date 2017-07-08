Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
News WHAT A NIGHT!

McManus five-timer lights up Bellewstown finale

Owner J.P. McManus had a memorable five-timer at Bellewstown on Saturday
Owner J.P. McManus had a memorable five-timer at Bellewstown on Saturday
CAROLINE NORRIS
1 of 1
By Justin O'Hanlon

The green and gold silks of owner JP McManus had a path worn to the winner's enclosure at Bellewstown on Saturday.

And at the end of a glorious summer's evening to conclude the three-day July festival he had recorded five winners.

The principal beneficiaries were trainers Gordon Elliott and Joseph O'Brien, who had two and three winners respectively on the evening for the former champion owner.

Elliott landed the second division of the opportunity handicap hurdle (sponsored by McManus) with Steamboat Quay in the hands of Conor Brassil, and followed up an hour later in the feature handicap hurdle with the Davy Russell-ridden Timiyan.

O'Brien and rider Jody McGarvey teamed up to win the opening conditions hurdle with odds-on favourite Tigris River and followed up in the maiden hurdle with Aeglos. Stable amateur Tom Hamilton did the steering on Tower Bridge in the concluding bumper, arguably the owner's most impressive winner of the night.

McManus' racing manager Frank Berry was bathed in smiles at the end of the night, knowing they had a strong team coming to the meeting but with the results exceeding expectations.

He said: "I'm never too greedy! I was hoping we would get one or two but to get five is a bonus. It's great, and you couldn't get it on a better evening than this up here with such a big crowd. I'll have a very happy owner no doubt."

Bellewstown results

I'm never too greedy! I was hoping we would get one or two but to get five is a bonus

Related stories

Heavyweight Cotswold clashes define the big races but engaging stories abound It's Walsh's Cheltenham Festival title to lose but don't discount Geraghty Trainers you may want to have on your side at the Cheltenham Festival Cheltenham Festival going speculation leaves Gifford feeling a little twitchy Expert insight into unique Cheltenham Festival test from those who know Ten obscure stallions with progeny entered at the Cheltenham Festival

Key data

Tower Bridge Mr T Hamilton Tigris River Jody McGarvey John P McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Steamboat Quay Conor Brassil Gordon Elliott Aeglos Timiyan Davy Russell
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets