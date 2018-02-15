McGuinness expects well-treated Master Speaker to have a big shout

7.30 Dundalk

Fastfix Handicap | 4yo and up | 6f | ATR

Master Speaker, once rated 101, has tumbled down the ratings and won off 72 on his first start for Adrian McGuinness over today's course and trip last month.

Although the eight-year-old has won only three of his 57 starts, he has several good placed efforts to his credit and McGuinness is looking forward to another big run in the most valuable event on tonight's card under Robbie Downey.

McGuinness said: "I was a little surprised by Master Speaker's win last month but he's in good form and I think he's improved since. The handicapper didn't kill him and although he's 6lb higher this time it looks reasonable."



While Master Speaker will be bidding for a third Polytrack win, one of his rivals, Togoville, is a nine-time course winner, with three of those achieved over tonight's trip. The Anthony McCann-trained eight-year-old heads the weights and will have the assistance of Pat Smullen.

Art Nouvelle, a winner over the trip at Lingfield in December, represents Joseph O'Brien who said: "She's been in good form since her win before Christmas. She has a nice draw in stall two."

The eight runner line-up also includes the James McAuley-trained five-year-old Amanaat, who will be having only his second start, 821 days after winning a seven-furlong maiden at Kempton for John Gosden.

