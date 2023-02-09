Racing Post logo
Market movers

Sam England runner backed into 15-8 to end winless run at Doncaster

Read on for the day's most notable market movers. You can find the day's movers and shakers in full via the steamers and drifters buttons on the insights page.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds button for each selection. Tap here for more information.

Market movers

Girandole (1.58 Ffos Las)

9-1 from 18-1

Hasn't really got going this season, but he finished second in two juvenile hurdles last season and can hold himself in a race that has been cut up.

Elleon (2.15 Doncaster)

15-8 from 7-2

He has an up-and-down profile but was well clear of the third when short-headed at Sedgefield 11 days ago. Runs off the same mark and will fancy his chances here.

Summergrounds (3.25 Doncaster)

11-2 from 15-2

Displayed promise in bumpers and he's open to improvement on his second start over hurdle start.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 9 February 2023Last updated 12:15, 9 February 2023
icon
