Sam England runner backed into 15-8 to end winless run at Doncaster

Market movers

Girandole (1.58 Ffos Las)

9-1 from 18-1

Hasn't really got going this season, but he finished second in two juvenile hurdles last season and can hold himself in a race that has been cut up.

Elleon (2.15 Doncaster)

15-8 from 7-2

He has an up-and-down profile but was well clear of the third when short-headed at Sedgefield 11 days ago. Runs off the same mark and will fancy his chances here.

Summergrounds (3.25 Doncaster)

11-2 from 15-2

Displayed promise in bumpers and he's open to improvement on his second start over hurdle start.

