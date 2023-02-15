Haggas debutant backed into 9-4 (from 5) for Kempton maiden

Read on for the day's most notable market movers. You can find the day's movers and shakers in full via the steamers and drifters buttons on the insights page.

Market movers

Maid To Shine (2.20 Dundalk)

7-1 (from 11)

Placed twice over course and distance, will appreciate the return to 6f for this handicap debut

Bucks Dream (3.00 Hereford)

6-1 (from 12)

A recent third at Ffos Las, drops back in trip and has each-way claims for the Bowens in a wide-open contest.

High Ovation (5.30 Kempton)

9-4 (from 5)

This William Haggas-trained debutant has proved particularly popular for the 6f maiden. Cieren Fallon's mount cost £80,000 as a yearling and is related to a dual all-weather winner.

