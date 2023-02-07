Furtado novice backed into 4-1 from 7 for Wolverhampton contest

Read on for the day's most notable market movers. You can find the day's movers and shakers in full via the steamers and drifters buttons on the insights page.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds button for each selection. Tap for more information.

Market movers

Nollyador (2.00 Taunton)

9-2 from 15-2

Will need to improve to win a novice hurdle but shaped well in bumpers and not without ability. Trainer Emma Lavelle in fine form.

Celtic Fortune (4.30 Taunton)

8-1 from 11

Makes handicap hurdle debut off a lowly mark. Step back up in trip looks a positive and has each-way claims.

Okeanos (6.00 Wolverhampton)

4-1 from 7

Two runs at Southwell so far, well backed on debut when fourth and bit below par last time. Could bounce back in what looks a fairly weak novice.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.