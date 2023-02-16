Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Market movers

Four-race maiden halves in price at Clonmel with top jockey taking the ride

Read on for the day's most notable market movers. You can find the day's movers and shakers in full via the steamers and drifters buttons on the insights page.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds button for each selection. Tap here for more information.

Market movers

Anstand (2.50 Clonmel)

3-1 (from 6)

Yet to show much in four starts but improved last time and interesting as talented, and in-form, rider Jordan Gainford takes over

Heron Creek (3.10 Leicester)

4-1 (from 10)

Hurdle winner last April but lost his way; blinkers on for first time

West Breeze (4.00 Clonmel)

7-4 (from 3)

Only outstayed late here over 2m4f when clear of the remainder; shorter trip no problem

Read this next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Sandown and Leicester on Thursday   

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Tom Segal had a 16-1 winner on Saturday - get 50% off for three months 

New customer offer for mobile. Bet £10 and get £40. Credited as 4 x £10 bets. 18+. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £40 bonus. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. (Desktop users receive bet £10 and get £30 offer). Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 16 February 2023Last updated 12:22, 16 February 2023
icon
more inMarket movers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inMarket movers