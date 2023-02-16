Four-race maiden halves in price at Clonmel with top jockey taking the ride

Read on for the day's most notable market movers. You can find the day's movers and shakers in full via the steamers and drifters buttons on the insights page.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds button for each selection. Tap for more information.

Market movers

Anstand (2.50 Clonmel)

3-1 (from 6)

Yet to show much in four starts but improved last time and interesting as talented, and in-form, rider Jordan Gainford takes over

Heron Creek (3.10 Leicester)

4-1 (from 10)

Hurdle winner last April but lost his way; blinkers on for first time

West Breeze (4.00 Clonmel)

7-4 (from 3)

Only outstayed late here over 2m4f when clear of the remainder; shorter trip no problem

Read this next:

. Bet £10 and get £40. Credited as 4 x £10 bets. 18+. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £40 bonus. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. (Desktop users receive bet £10 and get £30 offer). Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.