Donald McCain mare backed into 8-1 from 12 to score at Southwell

Market movers

Minelladestination (2.40 Southwell)

8-1 from 12-1

Soft ground perhaps to blame for two handicap defeats this season, but she's on a good mark and should have room for improvement today.

Dom Bosco (4.10 Southwell)

4-1 from 11-2

Stayed on well to finish fourth of 16 on his handicap debut, despite not getting a clean run. A slight step up in trip here should not be an issue.

Fully Deployed (7.00 Kempton)

5-1 from 15-2

Ran well on his second and third starts, but finished ninth of 11 on his handicap debut here after a gelding operation. He may have needed that run so can go close on his return to a mile

