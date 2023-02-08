Racing Post logo
Market movers

Donald McCain mare backed into 8-1 from 12 to score at Southwell

Read on for the day's most notable market movers. You can find the day's movers and shakers in full via the steamers and drifters buttons on the insights page.

Did you know?

Market movers

Minelladestination (2.40 Southwell)

8-1 from 12-1

Soft ground perhaps to blame for two handicap defeats this season, but she's on a good mark and should have room for improvement today.

Dom Bosco (4.10 Southwell)

4-1 from 11-2

Stayed on well to finish fourth of 16 on his handicap debut, despite not getting a clean run. A slight step up in trip here should not be an issue.

Fully Deployed (7.00 Kempton)

5-1 from 15-2

Ran well on his second and third starts, but finished ninth of 11 on his handicap debut here after a gelding operation. He may have needed that run so can go close on his return to a mile

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 8 February 2023Last updated 12:00, 8 February 2023
icon
