Charlie Johnston runner backed into 7-1 (from 18) on first start for 323 days

Market movers

El Muchacho (3.15 Catterick)

9-4 (from 7-2)

There is plenty of substance to the form of El Muchacho, who bids for a hat-trick since going handicapping the 1m7½f hurdle contest at Catterick. Both horses he beat into second on his last two runs have won subsequently including Prairie Wolf, who he defeated over this course and distance when seeming to have more in hand than the narrow margin suggested, and his trainer Milton Harris is 3-7 at the North Yorkshire track.

Kotmask (3.30 Plumpton)

9-4 (from 9-2)

Gary Moore's runners at Plumpton are always worth a second look and Kotmask has caught the eye of punters in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle. The five-year-old, fourth and third in two handicaps this season, has been dropped 2lb and looks unexposed at the trip.

Outbreak (7.00 Wolverhampton)

7-1 (from 18)

If the market is any guide, a long absence does not appear to be an issue for Outbreak as he makes his first start for 323 days at Wolverhampton. The Charlie Johnston-trained four-year-old looked promising as a juvenile with a record of 212 and was last seen in action finishing down the field in a good handicap at Doncaster's Lincoln meeting.

