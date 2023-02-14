13-race maiden cut to 4-1 (from 16) at Lingfield with cheekpieces fitted

Read on for the day's most notable market movers. You can find the day's movers and shakers in full via the steamers and drifters buttons on the insights page.

Market movers

Iskar D'Airy (2.00 Lingfield)

3-1 (from 8-1)

Gary Moore's horses are in good form and this five-year-old is fancied to break his maiden over hurdles on the sixth attempt. He was last seen finishing midfield at Lingfield at the end of January and is dropped back in trip to 2m here.

Lakeside Lad (4.40 Lingfield)

4-1 (from 16-1)

A return to better ground could mean this eight-year-old puts two disappointing runs behind him. He was a decent fourth at Exeter on good ground earlier this season while the cheekpieces are also added by Seamus Mullins.

Galton (7.00 Newcastle)

5-1 (from 14-1)

Galton was not beaten too far into fourth on his penultimate start last month and is interesting dropped back a furlong in trip. The Antony Brittain stable have had a couple of winners in the last fortnight.

