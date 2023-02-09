Mark Walsh back on the sidelines after damaging vertebrae in Leopardstown fall

Mark Walsh is set for another spell on the sidelines after JP McManus's number one rider damaged vertebrae in a fall at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Walsh only returned from six weeks off last Saturday after injuring his ribs at the Leopardstown Christmas festival but was soon back among the winners thanks to the Gavin Cromwell-trained Perceval Legallois.

It was a short-lived return, though, as Walsh took a heavy fall from favourite Risk Belle in the opening mares handicap hurdle on Sunday and was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

McManus's racing manager Frank Berry said: "Mark will be out for a while, we don't know exactly how long yet. He did a bit of damage to vertebrae but hopefully he's back on the right road now. He has to go back to see his surgeon in ten days' time and will know a lot more after that. He got home from hospital on Tuesday night and he's in good spirits."

Davy Russell has not ridden since suffering a nasty fall on The Tide Turns at the final flight of the 2m handicap hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday. Gordon Elliott expects him to return to action at Navan on Sunday, saying: "Davy has bruised a few ribs but he told me he will be back riding for me at Navan."

Alistair Charlton funeral date

Friends and family of former Northumberland trainer Alistair Charlton are invited to a celebration of his life at Hexham racecourse at 2pm on Thursday, February 23. Charlton died last month at the age of 89 and will be buried in a private family ceremony at nearby Edmundbyers.

Charlton was a four-time northern area point-to-point champion rider who won numerous races as a trainer with horses such as Ida’s Delight, Lord Dorcet and Heez A Steel.

BHA confirms date switch for Kempton fixture

The BHA has approved the transfer of Kempton Park’s fixture from Saturday, April 8 to Monday, April 10.

This move has been requested by the Jockey Club in order to support ITV Racing’s coverage of the Irish Grand National, as has been the case in the last two years.

The race programme will remain as currently planned.

