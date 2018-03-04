Racing Post Home
Magic denied as Promises Fulfilled earns 20-1 Kentucky Derby quote for Romans

Promises Fulfilled: struck in the Fountain of Youth
Promises Fulfilled: struck in the Fountain of Youth
Coglianese Photos
1 of 1
By James Burn

Report: USA, Saturday

Gulfstream Park: Fountain of Youth Stakes (Grade 2) 1m½f | dirt | 3yo

Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Good Magic, who was among the market leaders for the Kentucky Derby with British bookmakers, could manage only third behind Promises Fulfilled (Dale Romans/Irad Ortiz) as preparations on the road to the Triple Crown stepped up another gear in Florida on Saturday.

Ridden by Ortiz's younger brother Jose, the Chad Brown-trained favourite was said to have finished a tired horse after failing to go with Promises Fulfilled and Strike Power, who was second.

Spectacular Bid, Thunder Gulch and more recently Orb are among the horses to have landed the Fountain of Youth and followed up in the Kentucky Derby, for which the winner is 20-1 with Ladbrokes, Coral and William Hill.

Promises Fulfilled could next run in the Florida Derby, indicated Romans, who told US media: "I had a lot of confidence in this horse because of the way he trained. He trained so well, and the race he ran when he was third [in the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes in November] was as impressive a race as a horse can run."

Also on Saturday

Gulfstream Park: Davona Dale Stakes (Grade 2) 1m | dirt | 3yo fillies

There was no upset for the favourite or Jose Ortiz in the Kentucky Oaks prep-race on the card aafter Fly So High provided trainer Shug McGaughey with his 2,000th victory, impressing with a three-length verdict before being pulled up on crossing the line. She was reportedly fine soon after the race, however.

Gulfstream Park: Mac Diarmida Stakes (Grade 2) 1m3f | turf | 4yo+

Sword Dancer winner Sadler's Joy (Tom Albertrani/Julien Leparoux) proved his class, closing relentlessly to overhaul the leaders in the final strides.

Gulfstream Park results

 

I had a lot of confidence in this horse because of the way he trained

Key data

Good Magic Promises Fulfilled
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets