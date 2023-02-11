Magic Daze bound for Mares Chase after casting spell over Opera Hat rivals

Saturday: Naas

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Magic Daze was cut to a general 16-1 for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase at the Cheltenham Festival next month after an impressive winning performance in the BBA Ireland Opera Hat Mares Chase.

This Listed contest has a good track record with Cheltenham in mind after Elimay was successful last season en route to winning at the festival. She was attempting a hat-trick in the race on Saturday, but such was the tempo with which Magic Daze went about her business that Elimay struggled at all times to make an impact.

The only one able to throw down a challenge to the winner was her stablemate Dinoblue between the final two fences, but Rachael Blackmore had managed to keep a bit in reserve and her mount drew clear impressively on the climb to the finish to score by three and three-quarter lengths.

Robbie Power, representing winning owners Robcour, said: "I'm delighted with that. She just likes to get on with things and Rachael gave her a brilliant ride. She had a nice break after Fairyhouse and was coming here with a spring campaign in mind. She was fresh and well, and I imagine she will go for the Mares Chase now.

"I rode her before and I don't think two and a half miles will inconvenience her. She has her own way of going. She is not a quick two-miler, she stays very well. She has a high cruising speed and just keeps galloping. She likes to get on with things and if you try to interfere with that, she can just down tools."

Sir Allen (left) is behind Jazzy Matty in the early stages before winning the opening rated novice hurdle at Naas on Saturday Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Boodles could be next for Allen

Three of the last four winners of the opening four-year-old rated novice hurdle have gone on to win the Boodles Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival and the Andy Slattery-trained Sir Allen was cut to a best-priced 12-1 after adding his name to the roll of honour.

It was a slowly run affair, but a competitive one and the winner had to put his head down and battle up the hill under amateur Adam Ryan to see off Morning Soldier by a length.

Slattery said: "He probably jumped a bit sticky today. He got a little break after he won at Punchestown and hopefully he can improve off that. We'll see what the handicapper does. He might go for the Boodles. We've never had a runner at Cheltenham before but we'll enjoy today and take it from there. I wouldn't mind getting another run into him before then for his jumping."

Trainer Arthur Moore (left) talks to jockey Ricky Doyle after his victory on Hands Of Gold novice hurdle at Naas Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Treble for McManus

Champion owner JP McManus was spreading the riches around as he had a treble with three different trainers. And it was a day for the veteran trainers on the McManus roster, as Arthur Moore, Jimmy Mangan and Des McDonogh saddled the winners with Hands Of Gold, Spillane's Tower and Luimneach.

After Hands Of Gold landed the novice hurdle, Moore said: "How grateful I am to JP, and so are many others! I think we have to call him the patron saint of jump racing in Ireland because I don't know where we would be without him."

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.