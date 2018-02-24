Lil help sought as Rockerfeller bids to land the spoils for second time

3.20 Fontwell

Totepool National Spirit Hurdle (Grade 2) | 2m3f | ATR

Key questions

Will blinkers help bring Lil Rockerfeller back to his best in a race he won two years ago?

There's no doubt that Lil Rockerfeller has the best form in this field, having finished second in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham last March and winning the Ascot Hurdle in November.

But he was below his best in Grade 1 company back at Ascot in December and is tried in blinkers as he bids to repeat his 2016 success in this race.

Trainer Neil King said: "He's always been an idle horse in his races and we know he has to be at his sharpest over two miles three at Fontwell so we are putting blinkers on – he's been tried in them at home.

"He's in great form. We took him for a day out to Lingfield last Saturday, he had a gallop there and we've been very happy with him all week."

Will Air Horse One gain his first success in over a year as he steps up to Grade 2 company?

Don’t be fooled by a losing run that stretches back to a win in a valuable handicap hurdle at Ascot last February.

Air Force One went on to finish fourth in the County Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham and has progressed in similar events since, beaten just over two lengths by Jenkins back at Ascot last time.

He's tried in Grade 2 class now and trainer Harry Fry said: "He's been running well in handicap company, going up in the weights without winning.

"The top two have penalties and if he can run to the form he showed last time I'd hope that he would go very close."

Can Old Guard confirm the form of his Newbury defeat of Air Horse One?

Old Guard, who is part-owned by controversial chat show host Jeremy Kyle, has been an honest and reliable hurdler in three and a half seasons with Paul Nicholls.

He had Air Force One back in third place when gaining his eighth jumps victory in a handicap at Newbury last November and was beaten under four lengths when fifth behind My Tent Or Yours in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Old Guard can be forgiven a modest effort in unsuitably testing ground back there on New Year's Day and trainer Paul Nicholls said: "We've had this race in mind for him for a little while. A break as done him good and he should act on the track."

Old Guard: meets Air Horse One on the same terms as when beating him at Newbury

The favourite has been beaten in six of the last eight years – could there be an upset?

Local trainer Gary Moore won this with Camping Ground last year and bids to do it again with Ubak, who was second to Lil Rockerfeller here in 2016 and ran well for a long way under second top weight in a valuable handicap at Sandown three weeks ago.

"This is a bit on the sharp side for him but there's a lot of pace in the race and he's in good form," Moore said.

Clyne has finished second to The New One in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las and the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock since his last success in December 2016.

Dr Des is a progressive novice, who made it two wins and two second from four runs over hurdles when scoring by six lengths at Towcester early this month.

Should we be worried about the weather?

On the eve of racing, Fontwell was confident that its richest meeting of the season would go ahead and clerk of the course Tracey O’Meara said: "If the forecast is right then we’ll be fine.

"We walked the course at 10am and it would have been raceable then. It dropped to -1.7C last night and the forecast is the same tonight, with the temperature getting up to 3C or 4C tomorrow.

"All the take-off and landing areas are covered, as is the intersection and the part of the track in front of the stand."

An inspection has been set for 8.00 in the morning after an updated forecast of temperatures getting down to -3C or lower overnight with the temperature slow to rise in the morning.

