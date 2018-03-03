Leading trainer found guilty of administering horse tranquilliser ketamine

A leading UAE trainer has been found guilty of administering ketamine to a horse in his care, but his one-year ban has been suspended pending an appeal.

Salem Bin Ghadayer, who trains for Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the son of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, has sent out several big-race winners in Dubai, including Heavy Metal, Frankyfourfingers and Long River, who won the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (Round 3) last year.

But following a conditions stakes win for High On Life at Jebel Ali in January, a post-race urine sample for the winner tested positive for ketamine, a banned substance and powerful anaethestic which is used to stop humans and animals from feeling pain.

At a stewards' inquiry which concluded on Saturday, Bin Ghadayer pleaded guilty to racing High On Life after the horse had been administered ketamine.

A one-year ban, due to begin immediately and ending on March 2, 2019, was imposed, but Bin Ghadayer's sentence has been suspended pending an appeal. The trainer saddled Mailshot to win a mile turf handicap at Meydan on Saturday.

