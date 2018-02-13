Leading Racing Post experts with their early Aintree advice

Racing Post experts with their early Randox Health Grand National fancies following the release of the weights on Tuesday evening

Richard Birch, Cause Of Causes

History confirms that whenever Cause Of Causes is specifically laid out for a particular event he either wins it or goes very close. The three-time Cheltenham Festival hero ran a wonderful race to finish second in the Grand National to One For Arthur last year and, at the age of ten, there is no reason why he cannot return to go one better. Cause Of Causes is a spring horse, and Gordon Elliott has few peers as a target trainer. Everything looks in place for another massive run.



Paul Kealy, I Just Know

He may have won only the Yorkshire National at Catterick last time, but I Just Know put in a stunning round of jumping and, that being his chief asset, I thought it marked him down as a National horse for the future. Given he is only eight, it might be a year too soon, but he's number 55 in the lists at the moment and will almost certainly get in off near bottom weight so it must be a tempter. He's a massive price right now, but I believe he has a much better chance of being a factor than those odds suggest.

Tony O'Hehir, Total Recall

Total Recall has shown much improved form this season, winning two big handicaps – the Munster National at Limerick and the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury before successfully reverting to hurdles at Leopardstown early this month. He has the potential to cope with his rise in the ratings and should give Willie Mullins a big chance of a second National win. I also have a lot of respect for last year's runner-up Cause Of Causes, who will go for the cross-country chase at Cheltenham, which he won last year, en route to Aintree.

Graeme Rodway, The Last Samuri

Second to Rule The World in the race two years ago and placed in the last two runnings of the Becher Chase, The Last Samuri has a rock solid record over the Grand National fences and hasn’t been overburdened with a weight of 11st 4lb. He was no match for Definitly Red getting 6lb at Cheltenham last time, but that was on heavy ground and over conventional fences. Kim Bailey’s gelding has been trained for this race and has every chance of reversing that form on his favourite course. He will be hard to keep out of the frame.

