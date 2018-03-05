Leading Arkle hope Sceau Royal to miss Cheltenham Festival

Sceau Royal: had been a leading fancy for the Arkle

Sceau Royal has suffered a setback and will miss the Racing Post Arkle Chase at Cheltenham.

Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's chaser had been a leading fancy for the race ever since a Grade 1 victory under Daryl Jacob at Sandown last December.

But trainer Alan King told the Racing Post on Monday: "He's had a slight setback which prevents me from preparing him for Cheltenham.

"We'll review the situation in the next few days and decide whether he runs again this season or we put him away. You can't take a chance with a horse – if you push now, you may have no horse left."

The trainer added: "I'm hugely disappointed for Simon and Isaac, for my team and for Daryl."

The news had an immediate impact on the Arkle market, with favourite Footpad now no bigger than 11-8 (from 13-8) and other leading fancies Petit Mouchoir, Saint Calvados and Brain Power also being shortened.

