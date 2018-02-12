Latest updates from the tracks as Catterick passes inspection

Today's meeting at Catterick has been given the go-ahead following a second inspection with temperatures improving sufficiently to alleviate fears about frost.

In other inspection news, tomorrow's jumps meeting at Lingfield has been cancelled with standing water on the track.

Catterick joins Plumpton and Wolverhampton on today's schedule with the feature at Plumpton the David Ashforth and Friends novice limited handicap chase (2.50), which unfortunately has limited appeal with just three runners.

It still forms part of the Cheltenham bonus series at the Sussex track that pays £60,000 to any winner of the five qualifying races going on to win a chase at the festival next month.

Fortunately for our colleague David it is the racecourse which is putting up the five-figure reward last won by Arkle hero Voy Por Ustedes in 2005.

Going report

Catterick - first race 2.00

Soft. Rail movements: R1, 3 & 5 +96y, R2 +78y, R4 & 6 +48y

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Plumpton - 2.15

Heavy, soft in places (from heavy). Rail movements: R1 & 6 +111y, R2 & 4 +66y, R3 +144y, R5 +183y

Wolverhampton - 5.15

Standard

Market movers

2.15 Plumpton: Diva Du Maquis 8-1 (from 10)

8.40 Wolverhampton: Critical Thinking 5-2 (from 3)

What to back

Richard Birch leads the tipping team with the headline bets for members only. The Tips Box has its usual gems for today's three meetings and Signposts Sweetspots has found some interesting stats.

Chris Rose has one to look out for at Plumpton in the popular Ten Second Tip.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

What to read

Saturday stars Jack Quinlan and Nico de Boinville, plus top Irish rider Davy Russell, join the popular Monday Jury to answer the topical questions for members.

Christian Williams, who has been training for owner Dai Walters, is moving on to set up a new stable in Wales with his brother Nicky.

Weighed In reflects on the ups and downs of the weekend.

What to watch

You can't keep Nicky Henderson out of the news every year as the Cheltenham Festival approaches. The meeting's winningmost trainer is the latest to take part in our Masterminded feature.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

The best of Racing Post Sport

Chelsea face West Brom in the Monday night game in the Premier League and our expert Postcast panel has the top bets for the match.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

England, humbled by Australia in their first two Tri-Nations T20 cricket matches, move on to face New Zealand in their back yard for the right to face Australia in the series final. James Milton has a couple of bets for Tuesday's early-morning encounter.

Final thought

Could the best come last on Monday? Remembering the amazing performance of Outlaw Torn at Newcastle last Thursday there is anticipation of a follow-up at Wolverhampton in the 8.40. Richard Guest's nine-year-old, back in trip to 1m½f, has stall one against the rail to raise expectations.

