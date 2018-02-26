Going news, market movers and tips as Plumpton and Ayr beat the big freeze

Plumpton: the track's meeting has been given the go-ahead

There was good news to start the racing week as Plumpton and Ayr survived inspections for this afternoon's meetings despite temperatures dropping to -4C overnight at both venues.

Plumpton was first to get the go-ahead when officials made an early decision with the ground, described as good to soft, frost free under the sheets.

It took Ayr two goes but temperatures had improved enough at the 9.30am inspection for the fixture to be given the all clear.

There are no problems anticipated on the all-weather at Lingfield, which is due to stage the first of six races at 1.55, nor at the evening Wolverhampton fixture, which starts at 5.45 and has seven races.

It is the week we've been warned about, when Siberia comes to Britain, and tomorrow's meeting at Leicester has been cancelled following a 7.30am check with the course frozen, while the same day's fixture at Catterick will need to pass a 12.30pm inspection today.

Looking further ahead, Wednesday's meeting at Market Rasen is subject to a 3pm inspection today, with the course frozen in places.

Going report

Lingfield - first race 1.55

Standard

Plumpton - 2.00

Good to soft

Ayr - 2.15

Heavy, soft in places. Rail movements: R1, 4, 6 & 7 +18y, R2 +24y, R3 +36y, R5 +27y



Wolverhampton - 5.45

Standard

Market movers

3.30 Lingfield: Sayesse 2-1 (from 9-4)

4.35 Lingfield: Clergyman 5-2 (from 3)

4.40 Plumpton: The Lion Dancer 7-1 (from 10)

8.15 Wolverhampton: Dougan 8-1 (from 10)

Final thought

The polar vortex is vanishingly unlikely to put any days of the Cheltenham Festival in danger, but the longer it hangs around the drier it is likely to be and thus the greater the chance of ground that is on the quicker side.

