King looks to strengthen Cheltenham hand with exciting Adonis pair

Redicean (Wayne Hutchinson) on his way to a winning debut over hurdles at Kempton over Christmas

A week on from Elgin putting his name forward for the Unibet Champion Hurdle with a decisive victory at Wincanton, his trainer Alan King is hoping to add another Cheltenham contender to his festival team as Redicean defends his unbeaten record in the in the Betdaq #ChangingForTheBettor Adonis Juvenile Hurdle.

The four-year-old, 10-1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle behind 3-1 favourite Apple's Shakira, will be putting his unblemished course and career record on the line in the Grade 2 juvenile at the Sunbury track.

King, who won the race for a third time with Master Blueyes last year as well as saddling the third Fidux, is also planning to take the wraps of Highclere Thoroughbred's French import Ballywood.

King said: "I'm hoping that Redicean can show he's a serious Triumph Hurdle contender and he has had the Adonis as his target for quite a while.

"I've been delighted with his preparation. He's done a lot of schooling since his last run, he schooled on grass on Monday and I couldn't be happier with him.

"This is a step up in grade but I'm looking forward to it."

King, who won the Adonis back-to-back with Trouble At Bay and Penzance in 2004 and 2005, added: "I've also put in Ballywood, a Triumph and Fred Winter entry owned by Highclere, who won a couple of times in France before joining us.

"He seems very straightforward and has been pleasing in his work, but we need to see what he can do."



While there are plenty of French-bred horses entered for the race, there will be a rare French-trained runner with the Guillaume Macaire-trained Beau Gosse, who is owned by Simon Munir.

Anthony Bromley, Munir's racing manager, confirmed the plan to run, explaining: "He is coming for the better ground. He doesn't want it really heavy and there has been unprecedented rain in Paris ahead of Auteuil's new season.

"The horse is ready for a run having not raced since November. He won twice at Clairefontaine on summer soft ground, including a Listed hurdle.

"He has no Cheltenham entries and will be going back to France for a spring campaign with Macaire."

