Key betting news, latest going and non-runners

Racing has beaten the elements to deliver a full programme of fixtures.

The Betfred Classic at Warwick and 32Red Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton could provide the highlights from the best of the action, which will be shown on ITV4.

Today's big races

1.50 Warwick: Betfred Mobile Hampton Novices Chase

2.05 Kempton: 32Red Casino Chase

2.10 Punchestown: Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novices Hurdle

2.40 Kempton: 32Red Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle

3.00 Warwick: Neptune Investment Management Novices Hurdle

3.35 Betfred Classic Handicap Chase

Going update

Kempton Good to soft (soft in places)

Lingfield Standard

Punchestown Soft (chase course, soft to heavy in places)

Warwick Soft (heavy in places)

Wetherby Good to soft (good in places)

Wolverhampton Standard

Key non-runners

2.25 Warwick Minstrels Gallery

3.00 Warwick Fountains Windfall

Market movers

2.05 Kempton Vibrato Valtat 2.-1 (from 5-2)

3.00 Warwick Peregrine Run 5-2 (from 3-1)







