Kentucky Oaks favourite Fly So High likely to miss Classic after minor setback

Fly So High, 6-1 favourite with bet365 for the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on May 4, is unlikely to contest the Classic after injuring herself at Gulfstream Park on Saturday.

Fly So High appeared to enhance her Kentucky Oaks claims with a decisive victory in the Grade 2 Davona Dale Stakes, only to be pulled up shortly after the line and be taken from the course by horse ambulance.

While the injury is not thought to be as serious as it first appeared, trainer Shug McGaughey said on Sunday that running in the Kentucky Oaks would have be deemed unlikely.

McGaughey told the TDN: "She seems to have a tweak in her upper suspensory in her left front. We might have to give her a little time, but it won't be a problem."

Asked if the Kentucky Oaks was unlikely, he added: "I would think so. It's sort of like with a Derby horse. If you get one twist in your programme, it's about over with. But she's a big filly and time is on her side. The news isn't perfect, but it's better than the alternatives."

Starlight join Audible team

While the Kentucky Oaks favourite could miss the race, Kentucky Derby market leader Audible remains on course for Churchill Downs and has a new part-owner.

Starlight Racing, which campaigned the likes of Harlan's Holiday, Shanghai Bobby and Ashado, have bought into Audible and Justify, who are both owned by SF Racing, WinStar Farms and China Horse Club.

Jack Wolf, the managing partner of Starlight Racing, told bloodhorse.com: "Audible has already proven himself to be a top-class stakes horse, and while Justify may not be as experienced he is bred to go the Classic distance and could develop into something special."

Audible is 12-1 for the Kentucky Derby while Justify is 28-1.

