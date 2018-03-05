Kentucky Derby date for Godolphin star Gold Town after runaway Dubai win

Gold Town is set to be supplemented to the Kentucky Derby after his impressive victory in last week's UAE 2,000 Guineas

Gold Town, the star of the three-year-old division at this year's Dubai Carnival, is set to be supplemented to represent Charlie Appleby and Godolphin in the Kentucky Derby.

Following his runaway success in last week's UAE 2,000 Guineas at Meydan, the gelding will run in the UAE Derby on the World Cup card on Saturday, March 31 before being sent to Churchill Downs.



A homebred son of Street Cry, Gold Town scored by 4¼ lengths on his Meydan debut over 7f in January before registering an imperious 10½-length victory under William Buick in last week's Classic over a mile.

Now his connections are looking beyond Dubai towards Kentucky, where Sheikh Mohammed has long coveted success in America's most celebrated race.

"I have discussed it with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, who believes Gold Town deserves a supplementary entry to the Kentucky Derby," reported Appleby.

"Like everybody else, His Highness was impressed by what Gold Town was able to achieve in the UAE 2,000 Guineas. He was visually impressive, winning by 10½ lengths, and that was backed up by the clock.

"He has come out of the race very well," added Appleby. "He's very straightforward to train, and he has already proved he can handle long-distance travel. He’s got a good brain, and a good temperament.

"We will run him next in the UAE Derby, and if that goes well, we will press on to Kentucky. He will be supplemented this week."

Superpowers clash

Gold Town's presence in the 'Run for the Roses' on May 5 could set up an intriguing clash between Godolphin and arch-rivals Coolmore, who are also eyeing the Kentucky Derby with three Aidan O'Brien-trained possibles headed by Mendelssohn.

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner plus Ballydoyle stablemates Seahenge and Threeandfourpence are being considered for races within the designated 'European Road to the Kentucky Derby' at Kempton and Dundalk on March 1 and 2 respectively. One guaranteed spot in the Derby is on offer to whichever horse accrues most points in a three-race series also featuring Newcastle.