'We're going to have one hell of a hooley!' - more than 460 people already signed up to attend retirement party for King George VI Chase winner Hewick

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A staggering 460 people have already signed up to attend a retirement party for Hewick next month, and Shark Hanlon has been particularly overwhelmed by the interest coming from British fans.

Hewick's remarkable career came to an end at Cork this month after he finished third in a conditions hurdle, and Hanlon has decided to have a proper celebration in honour of the 2023 King George VI Chase winner.

The 11-year-old won 12 of his 51 races and ended his career having earned more than €900,000 in prize-money. Not bad for a horse who famously cost only €850.

"I cannot believe the interest," Hanlon said of Hewick's retirement party. "We only announced it five days ago and already 460 people have signed up. That's amazing. What's even more amazing is that over 100 of those are from Britain. The Lord Bagenal hotel down the road is already booked out.

"We're holding it on August 15 and we're going to have one hell of a hooley. He deserves it. We'll have all the food and drink people want and plenty of music. It'll be a mighty craic."

Gavin Sheehan celebrates winning the King George on Hewick Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Reflecting on the career of Hewick, Hanlon said: "We might never see the like of him again. People always remember the wins, the day he won the King George or the Galway Plate, but in my opinion the two best runs of his life were when he was third behind Fastorslow and Galopin Des Champs in the Punchestown Gold Cup, and the day he was just touched off in the French Champion Hurdle.

"Oh, and don't forget he would have won the Kerry National off a big weight had he not come down at the last. He won loads of races, but he was so unlucky not to win a few more. He was an unbelievable horse."

The trainer added: "I think the best night of my whole life was after he won the Grand National over in America. What a night that was. Unbelievable craic. Some memories.

"The public loved Hewick just as much as we did. He was the people's horse, not just ours. I think because it's a small family operation here with myself, Rachel, Sean and Paddy that the public got behind him and saw it as a real underdog story. He wasn't trained by Willie Mullins and they liked that he was with a small yard. The hordes of people who followed him everywhere he went was incredible."

Now the search for the next Hewick has started, and Hanlon was hoping Topgun Simmy might help fill some of the huge void left behind – but a nasty injury has put paid to that.

"I thought Topgun Simmy was going to be a proper horse and I was lining him up for the Galway Plate," said Hanlon. "However, he broke down in the same race Hewick ran in at Cork, which was an awful shame. He was one for the future. We had another filly who got hurt, as well, so we haven't exactly been blessed with luck of late."

Hanlon has a fine record at the Galway festival, and when asked for his best chance next week, he replied: "We'll only have a small team, maybe six or seven, but I have a lovely filly called No Passport, who will run in a bumper. She's a fair horse and I like her a lot. She'll go close."

Read more...

In a world Willie Mullins is taking over, Hewick was a glorious rick that might never be recreated

'I want to be where Willie is but we're still three to five years away from that' - Gordon Elliott on that elusive trainers' title

Cheltenham enacts plan to deal with farcical false starts - inside the BHA's ideas to fix the festival's big problem

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