Tony Martin hailed him 'as good a rider since Ruby Walsh', so who is the high-flying riding talent Daniel King?

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Daniel King's burgeoning reputation has been one of the stories of the summer with Tony Martin describing him "as good a rider since the likes of Ruby Walsh" and the Cork jockey says such a ringing endorsement serves as a significant boost in confidence.

King has long been one of the emerging talents in the weigh room, first on the Flat and then over jumps. Having been apprenticed to Denis Hogan, he rode 35 winners on the Flat from 2021 to 2024, mixing and matching between both codes, but he has been focusing the vast majority of his attention over jumps in recent years.

After finishing third in the conditional jockey's championship 2023-24 with 20 winners, he enjoyed a fabulous campaign last season with 34 and discovered a flagship horse in Oscars Brother , trained by his brother Connor and owned by JP McManus.