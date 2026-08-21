Patrick O'Brien and Joey Dunne 'conscious and moving all limbs' after KIllarney falls which caused racing to be abandoned

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Jockeys Patrick O'Brien and Joey Dunne were reported "conscious and moving all limbs" when leaving Killarney on Thursday evening, when racing was abandoned with two contests still to run due to the delay attached to the incidents and the subsequent loss of light.

The first episode occurred in the 2m7½f handicap chase when the Eric McNamara-trained Kilkee Bay unseated 7lb claimer Dunne two out before O'Brien was unseated at the same fence on board Gaelic Des Chastys , also trained by McNamara, in the following race.

With both jockeys being attended to, there was a delay and the remainder of the card, which comprised a handicap chase and bumper, was scrapped with the fading light. The final race was scheduled to be off at 8.15pm.

IHRB raceday operations manager Colman Sweeney told Racing TV: "With the fading light and sunset at 8.43pm, it wasn't viable to keep pushing through with a chase and a bumper. We had ambulances come but riders had to be transferred so they could go to hospital. For the safety of everyone, it wasn't feasible to keep going.

"There was a delay getting some medical equipment from one ambulance to the one on the track as one was dealing with a rider inside the weighing room. It had nothing to do with the delay and it was a short one. Unfortunately Patrick O'Brien took a fall and had to be attended to and that's really what happened."

Jennifer Pugh, chief medical officer for the IHRB, reported that neither rider suffered any serious spine or head injuries in the incidents.

"Patrick O'Brien sustained a heavy fall in the sixth race at Killarney which required careful and lengthy medical assessment and treatment," she said. "I'm pleased to report that Patrick was conscious and moving all limbs when leaving the racecourse.

"Joey Dunne also required a hospital transfer and he was conscious and moving all limbs when departing the track. On initial assessment, neither of the two riders appeared to have sustained any serious spinal or head injuries and both have been transferred to University Hospital Kerry for further assessment and overnight observation."

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