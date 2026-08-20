Joe Tizzard leads tributes to 'superstar in the yard' Eldorado Allen following his death at the age of 12

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Joe Tizzard has paid tribute to Eldorado Allen following his death as his stable superstar failed to recover from the injuries sustained during Aintree's Grand National meeting in April.

The 12-year-old's sad passing comes four months after his last racecourse appearance when he fell at the Canal Turn in the Topham Chase over the National course at Aintree.

Speaking to the Racing Post, Tizzard said: "It was an injury that didn't improve. It's disappointing and sad, but he was a good old boy to us."

The popular grey, who was owned by John Romans and Terry Warner, amassed more than £400,000 in prize-money, winning six of his 42 appearances across an eight-year career that started in France in 2018.

Eldorado Allen spent the majority of his time with the Tizzard family, first trained by Colin before his son Joe took over the licence, and his victories included the Grade 2 Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter and Denman Chase at Newbury in the 2021-22 season.

Tizzard said: "He was a pleasure to have, and we'll miss him because he'd been so good to us for a long time. He always turned up and took us to some lovely days out."

Eldorado Allen also won a Grade 2 at Cheltenham's November meeting in 2020, and his final victory came at the same track in a veterans' chase last November.

"He's been a fantastic horse for us," said Tizzard. "He won the Haldon Gold Cup, and the Denman, and he won at Cheltenham last year. We had a wonderful time with him and it's unfortunate we've lost him."

"We had some great days together": Brendan Powell winning the Haldon Gold Cup on old friend Eldorado Allen Credit: Harry Trump (Getty Images)

Brendan Powell rode him in 25 of his starts, and said: "He was a superstar in the yard and an absolute gentleman. It’s always sad when you lose a horse, but especially one like him. Jemma [Sargent] rode him out pretty much every day and I was the lucky one who got to ride him on racedays.

"We had some great days together. He won the Haldon Gold Cup early in my first season back as Joe’s number-one jockey, which was massive, and he then gave me one of my biggest winners outside the Cheltenham Festival in the Denman Chase at Newbury."

The pair also finished third in the Ryanair Chase and fourth in the King George VI Chase in 2022, and seventh in the 2023 Gold Cup.

Powell added: "He gave me my first ride in the Gold Cup. His record spoke for itself. Even when he competed at the top level, he always put up a good performance."

RP+ members can click here to watch Eldorado Allen's jumping masterclass

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