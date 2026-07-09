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'It is a gamble in terms of investment, but we think it's worthwhile' - what can we expect as horseracing return edges closer at Towcester?
Towcester and bookmaker Betway have announced their intention to bring back horseracing at the track, with the hope of staging rules meetings at the end of next year. The course's revamped name Betway Towcester is also the first of its kind in Britain.
The track views having horseracing return to Northamptonshire as "a big part of its long-termism". It represents some good news for the sport, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Kempton's future and the difficulties at Chelmsford.
How has Towcester got here?
Thursday's announcement is the biggest step in getting professional racing back to Towcester since it staged its final fixture back in May 2018.
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Published on inJump racing
Last updated
- Horseracing could return to Towcester as early as next year after racecourse agrees partnership with bookmaker Betway
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- Horseracing could return to Towcester as early as next year after racecourse agrees partnership with bookmaker Betway
- 'He's in great form and definitely goes - he needs good ground' - Hewick set for rare summer start at Cork on Friday
- 'Horseracing is one of Britain's greatest sporting success stories' - MPs back calls to save Kempton racecourse from developers
- Uttoxeter: 'His first couple of runs were a bit horrendous but the penny is starting to drop' - Nicky Richards hurdler proves promise with hat-trick
- Silence on Welsh jump racing rings more alarm bells than anything that was actually said - the sport must get on the front foot