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'It is a gamble in terms of investment, but we think it's worthwhile' - what can we expect as horseracing return edges closer at Towcester?

Towcester
Towcester: horseracing could return to the track as early as next yearCredit: Getty Images
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Towcester and bookmaker Betway have announced their intention to bring back horseracing at the track, with the hope of staging rules meetings at the end of next year. The course's revamped name Betway Towcester is also the first of its kind in Britain. 

The track views having horseracing return to Northamptonshire as "a big part of its long-termism". It represents some good news for the sport, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Kempton's future and the difficulties at Chelmsford. 

Towcester: could be back at the end of the next year
Towcester: could be back at the end of the next yearCredit: Edward Whitaker

How has Towcester got here?

Thursday's announcement is the biggest step in getting professional racing back to Towcester since it staged its final fixture back in May 2018. 

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