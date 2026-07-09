Horseracing could return to Towcester as early as next year after racecourse agrees partnership with bookmaker Betway

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The return of horseracing to Towcester is closer than ever before after the venue announced its intention to bring the sport back next year as part of a historic partnership with Betway – and the track will be renamed to include the bookmaker in its title.

The Northamptonshire venue has not staged a horseracing fixture since May 2018, and was officially closed for the sport a year later due to financial difficulties.

However, its spell in the wilderness is set to come to an end under a deal between the track's management, Orchestrate, and the new principal strategic partner, Betway.

The course hopes the first stage of its comeback will be hosting point-to-point fixtures next spring, and it has set itself the target to have rules fixtures return there in the autumn of 2027.

Towcester, which has become an integral greyhound racing venue and staged this year's Greyhound Derby, said it remains in talks with the BHA about obtaining a licence.

Towcester: landmark partnership has the course targeting a return to racing next year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

James Chalkley, head of racing at Towcester, said: "This is a really exciting time in the project we're about to embark on. Every time we go and speak to the local community, the only question we get is: when's horseracing coming back?

"Our initial conversations with the BHA have been really positive and they're being really helpful, but obviously there's a due process to be carried out.

"As a curtain-raiser, we're hoping to get point-to-point racing back next spring with a view to jump racing returning next autumn. It's ambitious and we're not completely set in stone with dates, but it's an exciting ambition to have with a very strong management team."

In a British first, the course will be known as Betway Towcester, and the firm will also be the track's exclusive betting provider.

Lewis Knowles, Betway's PR manager, said: "We thought it was an incredible opportunity to do something different and unique. We'll be putting a lot of energy into this over the next couple of years. It goes way beyond writing a cheque, shaking hands and waiting for your branding to be put up.

The course will be known as Betway Towcester, with the firm the track's exclusive betting provider Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

"The naming is unique and we do understand initially that it'll ruffle a few feathers, but we believe this is the future. I believe in ten to 20 years that courses will carry the names of other partners because any extra investment that courses can bring in is very important."

More than £2 million of track and facility refurbishment works have already begun. One of its stands, the Grace Building, needs renovating, while the stables and weighing room will be redeveloped to meet BHA requirements.

Leading jockey and Betway ambassador Paul Townend is also set to be involved to ensure the weighing room and track meet the needs and safety for his fellow riders.

Chalkley said: "The weighing room is a big project in that although it's an existing building, it's a blank canvas and needs to be different to how it was to meet the BHA's regulations. Work will begin on the stables at the end of the year to get them up to standard, too."

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