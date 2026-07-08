'He's in great form and definitely goes - he needs good ground' - Hewick set for rare summer start at Cork on Friday

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Shark Hanlon's stable star Hewick will make his return in a 3m conditions hurdle (8.00 ) at Cork on Friday with his trainer reporting him in great order as he makes his first start during the summer months since running in the Galway Plate three years ago.

The 11-year-old, who famously won a thrilling King George in 2023, last won at Thurles in October in a conditions hurdle over the same trip before finishing fourth and fifth in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby and the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

He returned from a break to contest the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham and was beaten ten and a half lengths into seventh before being pulled up in the Liverpool Hurdle on good to soft ground. He closed the campaign with a ninth-placed finish in a handicap hurdle at the Punchestown festival.

The popular veteran will surpass £800,000 in prize-money if he can land a 13th victory on his 51st start at Cork on Friday.

Hanlon was satisfied with his efforts throughout the winter and spring and is looking forward to getting him back on his favoured good ground.

"He's in great form and he definitely goes," said Hanlon. "We gave him a break and we're bringing him back. He ran well at Punchestown and ran well every day last season, just the ground wasn't good enough for him anywhere – he needs good ground. Hopefully the ground will suit at Cork. We'll see about plans after Friday."

Hewick is not the only racegoers' favourite in contention to line up at Cork because the Patrick Griffin-trained Roi Mage is also among the entries. The evergreen 14-year-old landed a Listed cross-country chase at Craon in September and was last seen chasing home Gerri Colombe at Down Royal in March.

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