'He was the godfather of the weighing room' - ultimate stylist Paul Carberry reveals the debt he owes to the late Graham Bradley

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The ultimate stylist Paul Carberry has hailed Graham Bradley as the "godfather of the weighing room" and said he modelled himself on the Gold Cup-winning jockey when trying to make a name for himself in the early days.

Bradley lost his battle with dementia on Thursday at the age of 65 and the tributes have been pouring in since his passing, with Carberry the latest to weigh in with his memories of one of jump racing's finest riders.

"You have no idea how good he was to me," Carberry said. "He took me in, as well as a lot of the other Irish riders, when I used to come over to England. I spent over three years riding in Britain regularly and I used to stay with Graham and his wife 'Bob' in Lambourn all the time. A lot of the Irish lads did.

"He was very proud of his baked potatoes. He used to call them the best baked spuds in the country and he wasn't wrong. We used to gobble them up.

"He and Bob were so incredibly good to me over the years and helped me out in every possible way. I think I speak for a lot of the Irish lads at the time in saying he was a legend of the game. I will always regard him as the godfather of the weighing room."

There was nobody more stylish than Carberry in the saddle and you could easily spot him in any race with his own distinct sit. That style, according to the man himself, was based on Bradley.

Carberry said: "I adored the way Graham used to ride when I watched him as a kid. He was very stylish and I used to watch him closely and try to copy him.

"He was great for advice, too. If there was anything you ever needed to know about a horse or a track in England or anything like that he would give you chapter and verse. He always had time and would tell you everything you needed to know.

Graham Bradley winning the 1996 Champion Hurdle on Collier Bay: "I adored the way he used to ride," said Carberry Credit: Dan Abraham

"It wasn't easy to adjust for me or any of the Irish lads who were riding over there at the time, but he made life so easy for us and minded us so well. Himself and Bob were the salt of the earth and I cannot thank them enough for all they did for me. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him."

Bradley was diagnosed with semantic dementia in 2020 and lost his brave battle this week but Carberry said he will never be forgotten.

He said: "Graham was an absolute legend of a man and one we'll never forget. Us Irish owe a lot to him and we will never forget all he did for us at a time when we really needed him."