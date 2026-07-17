Grade 1-winning jump jockey Henry Brooke forced to retire after 18-year career in the saddle

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Jump jockey Henry Brooke , who bounced back from a series of injuries to enjoy his best ever season in 2024-25, has been forced to retire with the rider saying “it’s disappointing but it isn’t a disaster".

The former champion conditional has not ridden since last September, when he broke his leg in a fall at Perth.

But it is complications with a neck condition that have forced him to end a career that started in 2008.

Brooke, 35, won the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle when the Micky Hammond-trained Cornerstone Lad beat 2-13 favourite Buveur D’Air at Newcastle in 2019.

Cornerstone Lad (Henry Brooke, nearside) digs deep to deny Buveur D'Air in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

More recently, he won the Eider Chase twice and formed a successful link with Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, setting a personal-best total of 62 victories in his last full season.

Announcing his retirement, Brooke stressed to the Racing Post: “It’s not drastic news. Nobody has died. Not being able to ride again is disappointing but it isn’t a disaster.

“My leg isn’t too bad but they won’t let me ride again because of my neck. I’ve broken it twice and there have been alterations in the nerves and the vertebrae.

“I could have an operation but it would be a massive one and I still wouldn’t be able to ride. I can still live day to day and it’s not the end of the world.”

'Smashing time'

Brooke has been a feature of the northern jumping scene for nearly 20 years and won the claimers’ title in 2011-12.

“I’ve had an absolutely smashing time,” he said. “My first job was with Kevin Ryan for six months to learn how to ride, then I went to Kate Walton and Richard McGrath, who took me under their wing and put some manners on me, and then Donald McCain.

Henry Brooke: champion conditional jump jockey in 2011-12 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

“I have to thank all of them and both my agents – Richard Hale, when I was champion conditional, and Wilson Renwick.”

Reflecting on a career which included victories in the Becher Chase, Grand Sefton Chase and three straight Rowland Meyrick Chases, he said: “I always wanted to be a jockey and I lived out my childhood dream.

Henry Brooke won over the Grand National fences on Gesskille Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

“I rode plenty of winners and some good ones. Winning a Grade 1 was brilliant, although it perhaps didn’t mean quite as much at the time as it was more of a shock than anything.

“But the main highlight was meeting so many amazing people, whether they be famous or just had a tenth of a leg in a horse.”

Injury-hit career

Injuries blighted Brooke's career, and between 2020 and 2023 he spent four significant periods on the sidelines, suffering a broken neck (twice), a broken hand and a punctured lung.

“If I could change one thing, it would be to have been able to have a clear run at things the last few years,” he said. “But I am not one to grumble or complain.

“The Injured Jockeys Fund and Jack Berry House put me back together every single time and I’m extremely grateful – if it weren’t for them, I’d still be in a million pieces.”

Brooke will now focus on the VIP toilet trailer business he set up during his latest layoff.

“It’s called North Yorkshire Toilets and it’s going really well,” he said. “Anyone who needs a toilet, give me a ring!”

Brooke wins the Eider Chase on Anglers Crag Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

He will continue to go racing but warned: “The structure of the sport needs to change. There is too much racing and not enough is coming back to owners.

“My lad is five and he wants to be a jockey but I’m worried there won’t be much racing when he comes of age.”

Brooke's injury woes

October 2016

Suffered a frightening fall at Hexham when he broke several bones, punctured a lung and had to be placed into an induced coma.

October 2020

A schooling fall resulted in Brooke breaking three vertebrae in his neck, an incident that was just inches away from leaving him paralysed. He said at the time he thought he was being a bit "soft" by driving to hospital and giving up his rides.

October 2021

Broke five ribs and punctured his lung in a fall at Kelso. He said: "October clearly isn't my month."

February 2022

Took a third-flight fall at Sedgefield, fracturing a couple of vertebrae in his neck.

July 2023

Suffered multiple fractures in his hand before returning in late September that year.

September 2025

Broke his leg when falling in a hurdle race at Perth on what turned out to be his final ride.

Henry Brooke CV

Full name John Henry Brooke

Born Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, October 31, 1990

Apprenticeship Amateur rider with his mother, trainer Julia Brooke; conditional jockey with Kate Walton, Donald McCain

First winner under rules Farmer Frank, hunter chase Market Rasen, May 16, 2010

Grade 1 winner Cornerstone Lad (2019 Fighting Fifth Hurdle)

Becher Chase winner Highland Lodge (2015)

Grand Sefton Chase winner Gesskille (2023)

Sky Bet (Great Yorkshire) Chase winner Wakanda (2018)

Eider Chase winners Sam's Adventure (2021), Anglers Crag (2024)

Rowland Meyrick Chase winners Definitly Red (2016), Get On The Yager (2017), Lake View Lad (2018)

Grade 2 winners Across The Bay (2013 Rendlesham Hurdle), Shades Of Midnight (2019 Rendlesham Hurdle), Homme Public (2023 Arkle Trial Novices' Chase)

Last winner Heart Above, Kelso, September 17, 2025

Last ride Wearelongterm (fell) Perth, September 25, 2025

Champion conditional jockey 2011-12 (42 wins)

Highest position in jump jockeys' table 12th in 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25

Most wins in a season 62 in 2024-25

Total wins under rules in Britain 588

Compiled by John Randall

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