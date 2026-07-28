Gold Cup-winning owner's granddaughter hails influence of Paul Nicholls as she prepares for Commonwealth Games debut

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Commonwealth Games newcomer Ellen Barber has credited growing up around Paul Nicholls' championship-winning yard and her family's association with racing for helping shape her journey to elite athletics.

Barber, 28, is the granddaughter of the late owner Paul Barber, whose partnership with Nicholls yielded Gold Cup victories with See More Business in 1999 and Denman in 2008.

Raised on her family's farm in Ditcheat, where Nicholls has been based for the last 30 years, Barber spent much of her childhood around the trainer's yard and says watching one of racing's leading operations instilled the discipline and work ethic that has carried her to an England call-up.

"I feel all those values are instilled into you when you're growing up – discipline, getting up every day. With farming, you have no days off because cows don't wait around for you," Barber told BBC Somerset.

"And then with Paul's yard being there, it's a world-class performance centre. Growing up, seeing that day in, day out, a relentless pursuit of excellence of just trying to be the best and at the top – without even realising it, you're getting characteristics from that."

Ellen Barber: will make her Commonwealth Games debut Credit: Getty Images

Barber competed as a jockey at an early age before turning her focus to athletics in 2015, winning the English Schools heptathlon title the following year. However, she maintained a connection with racing, riding in the Magnolia Cup and on the Nicholls-trained Golden Move in the Keagan Kirkby charity race at Wincanton in 2024.

Nicholls said: "I'm incredibly proud, she's done amazingly well. She's always had the ambition to get where she is. One thing for sure is that Paul [Barber] will be up there mighty proud of what Ellen has achieved. She always used to run up the gallops for training."

Barber will compete alongside teammate Jade O'Dowda in the heptathlon, which begins on Tuesday with the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200m.

She missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after undergoing surgery following three stress fractures in her tibia and another in her foot.

"I thought it was going to be career-ending," Barber said. "A lot of the doctors as well didn't think it was going to be any good. Especially coming back in the heptathlon when you've got seven events that you've got to get back healthy for."

Barber heads into the Games in good form after setting a personal best in the heptathlon at the Hypo-Meeting in Austria in May, having also won the UK Championships for a second time last July.

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