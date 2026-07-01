First minister refuses to answer question over the future of jump racing in Wales

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First Minister of Wales Rhun ap Iorwerth refused to engage with a question on the future of jump racing on Tuesday.

There are concerns over the future of horseracing in Wales after the Welsh Senedd passed a ban on greyhound racing in March, which will come into force next year following the Welsh High Court's rejection of a judicial review of the decision.

In April, more scrutiny was placed on horseracing when Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader Liz Saville-Roberts MP called for jump racing to be banned in Wales.

During first minister's questions on Tuesday, Reform MS Cai Parry-Jones asked ap Iorwerth to confirm that the Welsh government would not follow calls to ban horseracing in Wales.

Having noted that Plaid Cymru supported the ban on greyhound racing in Wales, Parry-Jones asked ap Iorwerth: "Will you confirm to the Senedd today that you will not be moving to ban horseracing with jumps here in Wales?"

In his reply, ap Iorwerth did not directly address the question, instead saying that the vote on greyhound racing "was a free vote, and I believe it was for most parties in the last Senedd".

Chepstow: home of the Welsh Grand National Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Following the outlawing of greyhound racing in Wales and Scotland earlier this year, the BHA said it did not believe those bans posed a threat to the future of horseracing in either nation.

The bill lays out a timeline to gradually wind down greyhound racing between April 2027 and April 2030, with Valley the country's sole greyhound track affiliated with the Greyhound Board of Great Britain.

In his address to the first minister, Parry-Jones noted the importance of horseracing to the economy. He said: "Horseracing is not just a cultural part of our British identity but it is an economic one, generating hundreds of millions of pounds for Wales, supporting jobs from stables to tracks to bars at the races."

Wales has three operating racecourses in dual-purpose tracks Chepstow and Ffos Las, along with Bangor-on-Dee over jumps.

Read these next:

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Mark Johnston: ban facing greyhound racing in Wales makes no sense - and it should be a huge wake-up call for horseracing

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