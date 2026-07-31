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Paul Nicholls voices dismay as Elite Hurdle leaves Wincanton for Aintree: 'Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss'
Paul Nicholls has expressed his disappointment at the decision to move the Elite Hurdle from Wincanton to Aintree, describing it as "another nail in the coffin" for his local track.
The Grade 2 had formed part of Wincanton's prestigious Badger Beers Chase fixture but will now sit within a revised autumn programme, which will feature the return of the Grand Sefton Chase to Becher Chase day on December 5.
"Taking away good races, it feels like another nail in Wincanton's coffin," said Nicholls, who has won the last three runnings of the Elite Hurdle with Rubaud. "It's always going to be a small-field race, because there are not many of those horses around.
"It's sad really and I feel sorry for the track. It's not a Wincanton problem. The race has been there for years and has been won by a lot of good horses. Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss. It's lost some good races and this weakens its profile."
The Elite has attracted small fields, potentially due to a lack of ease in the ground, with four or fewer runners lining up in each of the last four years.
"The ground is possibly a factor but what about horses who like better ground?" added Nicholls. "Rubaud is a great example, winning the last three. Not all horses want slow ground and they'll still run the Badger Beers and Rising Stars on the same day."
From this year, the Elite Hurdle will be run on the same day in early November but will be renamed the Molyneux Hurdle.
The Grand Sefton Chase, which had been run on the same card as the Becher Chase until 2021, will return to its previous slot. The Jockey Club will also be boosting prize-money to £100,000 from £85,000 for the first time since 2023.
Sulekha Varma, head of racing and clerk of the course at Aintree, said: “We're pleased to welcome the Grade 2 Molyneux Hurdle to Aintree.
"It's a race with a rich history and its addition to our programme reflects our ambition to strengthen the quality and competitiveness of autumn jumping. We look forward to seeing it become an important feature of our November fixture.”
Varma added that moving the Grand Sefton Chase alongside the Becher Chase was logistically better for Aintree, as the fences take over three weeks to complete each time. She said the time saved could be better used to ensure the Grand National course is presented and maintained in the best possible condition throughout the season, as well as the Mildmay course.
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