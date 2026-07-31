Elite Hurdle renamed and moved from Wincanton as part of autumn jumps programme changes

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Elite Hurdle has been moved to Aintree from Wincanton as part of a revised autumn racing programme which will also feature the return of the Grand Sefton Chase to Becher Chase day.

Won last year by Rubaud for a third successive year, the Grade 2 Elite Hurdle over a mile and seven furlongs had formed part of Wincanton’s prestigious Badger Beers Chase fixture.

This year, the race will be switched to Aintree on the same day and renamed the Molyneux Hurdle and sit as the course’s feature contest on the afternoon.

As a consequence, the Grand Sefton Chase, which had been run on the same card as the Becher Chase until 2021 when it was moved forward a month, returns to its previous slot. The Jockey Club will also be boosting prize-money to £100,000 from £85,000 for the first time since 2023.

Sulekha Varma, head of racing and clerk of the course at Aintree, said: “We're pleased to welcome the Grade 2 Molyneux Hurdle to Aintree. It is a race with a rich history and its addition to our programme reflects our ambition to strengthen the quality and competitiveness of autumn jumping. We look forward to seeing it become an important feature of our November fixture.”

Varma added that moving the Grand Sefton Chase alongside the Becher Chase was logistically better for Aintree, as the fences take “over three weeks to complete each time” and that the time saved can be better used “to ensure the Grand National course is presented and maintained in the best possible condition throughout the season, as well as the Mildmay course”.

Read this next:

Cheltenham enacts plan to deal with farcical false starts - inside the BHA's ideas to fix the festival's big problem

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.