Cheltenham Trials day and Dublin Racing Festival set to clash for the first time

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Cheltenham Trials day and the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival (DRF) are set to clash for the first time, with both events taking place on Saturday, January 30.

Trials day is traditionally held on the last Saturday of January, while the two-day DRF festival is tied to the St Brigid’s Day bank holiday weekend in Ireland. This is the first time since the Irish festival’s inception in 2018 that a quirk in the calendar sees both events colliding.

The DRF at Leopardstown has gone from strength to strength since its creation, in no small part driven by British racegoers taking the trip to see the eight Grade 1s held over the two days, while many Irish people travel across to see the final Cheltenham fixture before the festival.

“The DRF is on St Brigid's bank holiday weekend and we're keen for it to remain on that weekend, which means that once every five years it is likely to clash with the Cheltenham trials,” Mark Clayton, chief executive of Leopardstown, said.

“We’ve got to put ourselves first and we felt that having that little extra layer of protection, given what happened last season [opening day was moved to Monday due to waterlogged ground], makes perfect sense to us.

“Keeping the bank holiday helps maximise the Sunday of the festival too, meaning that people can come and enjoy themselves knowing they have the next day off work.”

While Clayton said Leopardstown is constantly in contact with both the British and Irish racing authorities, he does not envisage a change in the fixtures.

“No, we’re keen to keep our fixtures as they are,” he said. “We’ve got to protect what we have and put ourselves in the best position in the calendar for both Leopardstown and Irish Racing. I think we'll still get a good number of British visitors."

“They will put the DRF in the higher echelons of the jump racing season in both the UK and Ireland. To my mind, the eight Grade 1s happening across that weekend supersede anything else happening across that weekend.”

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